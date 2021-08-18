New Camerata Opera Announces CAV + PAG

New Camerata Opera announces that tickets are now on sale for performances of Cav + Pag, a bold and innovative adaptation of two classic verismo operas performed with a chamber orchestra, on September 23, 25, 30 and October 2, 2021 at 8pm at The Muse Brooklyn, a cavernous, converted industrial warehouse in Bushwick at 350 Moffat St., Brooklyn, NY. Tickets are $40 and are now on sale at https://www.newcamerataopera.org/cavpag.

This 90-minute adaptation retains the most essential elements of each opera and places the role of Cavalleria Rusticana's Santuzza at the center, with Pagliacci's play-within-a-play paralleling her own crisis. The performance will feature New York-area artists accompanied by a nine-piece chamber orchestra (five string players, flute, oboe, bassoon, and piano). The creative team notes this production is "...not your grandpa's Cavalleria/Pagliacci but Cav + Pag, a distinct musical and dramatic entity that draws on the best of those twin masterworks to deliver a streamlined, intimate and powerful evening in the theater."

Cav + Pag

September 23, 25, 30 and October 2, 2021 at 8:00pm, The Muse Brooklyn

Cav + Pag is an operatic fusion of the traditional double bill of Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci. Developed by Director John de los Santos, Music Director Samuel McCoy, and internationally-renowned Dramaturg Cori Ellison, Cav + Pagseamlessly intertwines the characters, stories, and music, treating the audience to a super-condensed look at these classic verismo operas.

Composed by Pietro Mascagni and Ruggero Leoncavallo. Directed by John de los Santos, music direction by Samuel McCoy, dramaturgy by Cori Ellison, costume design by Asa Benally, and lighting design by Emily Clarkson.

Principal cast members include Erik Bagger, Chris Carr (Canio), Indira Mahajan, Megan Nielson (Santuzza), Samina Aslam, Maria Brea (Nedda), Lindell Carter, Victor Khodadad (Turiddu), Angky Budiardjono (Silvio), Stan Lacy (Tonio), Rashard Deleston (Beppe), Costas Tsourakis (Alfio), Leslie Middlebrook (Lucia), Eva Parr, Julia Tang (Lola). Chorus/covers include Roseanne Ackerly, Ryan Allais, Brian Alvarado, Rosa Betancourt, Linda Collazo, Nick Connolly, Brittany Fowler, Alkis Sarantinos.

New Camerata Opera will be adhering to strict guidelines as outlined by the CDC and New York State regarding COVID-19. The protocols observed include proof of vaccination for attendees and performers, masks for attendees, and social distancing. For more information on the latest requirements to attend Cav + Pag, visit newcamerataopera.org/covid-policy.