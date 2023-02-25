New Amsterdam Opera Announces LUCREZIA BORGIA Cast

New Amsterdam Opera has announced the cast for its spring production of Donizetti's Lucrezia Borgia.

The Cast for Lucrezia Borgia includes Toni Marie Palmertree as Lucrezia Borgia, TODD THOMAS as Alfonso d'Este, MADISON MARIE McINTOSH as Maffio Orsini, ERIC BOTTO as Gennaro, SCOTT RUBÉN LA MARCA as Liverotto, JORDAN WEATHERSTON PITTS as Vitellozzo, JAMES DANNER as Rustighello, WILBERT KELLERMAN as Petrucci & Astolfo, and NATE MATTINGLY as Gazella & Gubetta.

New Amsterdam Opera will perform Lucrezia Borgia in concert with the New Amsterdam Opera Orchestra and Chorus, under the baton of Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Keith Chambers.

The One-Night-Only performance will be presented on Saturday, May 20, 2023, 7:00 PM, at The Center at West Park (165 W. 86th Street, NYC 10024).

Tickets are available online: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227050®id=52&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnew-amsterdam-opera.ticketleap.com%2Flucrezia-borgia%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The libretto for this Bel Canto rarity was written by Felice Romani. It was based on the 1833 play Lucrèce Borgia by Victor Hugo.