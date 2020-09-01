Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Theater in Prague's Opera Chorus Goes into Quarantine After Several Members Contract COVID-19

The Opera's performance of the Bedřich Smetana’s “Libuše” has been canceled.

Sep. 1, 2020  
All 62 members of the chorus of the Opera of the National Theater in Prague are now in quarantine after several members contracted COVID-19, OperaWire reports.

Because of this, the Opera's performance of the Bedřich Smetana's "Libuše" has been canceled. Janáček's opera "Jenůfa" and Dvořák's opera "Rusalka" will still be performed, but in slightly modified versions.

"In connection with the increased COVID-19 morbidity in the capital in the recent days, the infection has also occurred among the employees of the National Theater," said Tomáš Staněk, a spokesman of the National Theater in Prague.

