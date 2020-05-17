Minnesota Opera Makes Five Operas Available for Listening Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

St. Paul Pioneer Press has reported that Minnesota Opera has made five operas available for listening online at mnopera.org/opera-series. Some of the titles will be broadcast on Classical MPR. Titles available include Minnesota Opera's original "The Shining," based on Stephen King's novel and more.

Read the full story HERE.

The series began with Wagner's "Das Rheingold."

New titles are being released released weekly through June 11.

Massenet's "Thais" will be released May 28. Minnesota Opera's world premiere of "The Fix" will be released June 4, and Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro," will be released June 11.

Check out the full story HERE.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You