Michigan Opera Theatre To Present First Opera Online May 22, Announces Children's Remote Children's Program

The Michigan Opera Theatre Children's Chorus (MOTCC) will present a one-act opera online as part of Michigan Opera Theatre's (MOT) new "MOT Learns at Home" educational program, within its "MOT at Home" digital campaign.

The Chorus will present Cary John Franklin's "The Very Last Green Thing," streamed on MOT's Facebook page at 11 a.m. May 22. The opera had been originally scheduled for a live performance at the Fisher Theatre April 25.

"While we are disappointed we are not able to perform live at the Fisher Theatre, we are thrilled to work together on something never done before at Michigan Opera Theatre and few places elsewhere" said MOTCC Director Suzanne Mallare Acton. "During social distancing, we are glad to continue to provide musical education to our students and give them hope during these trying times."

"The Very Last Green Thing" is a futuristic story set in the year 2492 where students are taught and raised by an android with rare opportunities to go outside. After encountering a time capsule from the late 20th century, the children find a withered plant and the secrets unlocked from the planet's past.

The opera will be about 30 minutes long and will consist of more than 400 video submissions by 44 participants. Leading up to the performance, MOTCC leaders will provide behind-the-scenes glimpses of students and parents as they assist in creating the digital opera while social distancing. The videos will be presented via MOT's Facebook and Twitter channels as part of "MOT at Home," as well as its webpage. MOT launched the initiative last month to provide daily digital opera and dance content during social distancing.

"MOT Learns at Home" will also include a web streaming of MOTCC's 2018 performance of "HMS Pinafore" on Detroit Public Television's website at 11 a.m. May 10, as well as curriculum content for teachers and parents on the "MOT at Home" website.

For both operas, MOT will provide ready-made lessons designed for distance learning





