Michigan Opera Theatre Names Jon Teeuwissen New Artistic Advisor for Dance

Michigan Opera Theatre (MOT) has named Jon Teeuwissen as its new Artistic Advisor for Dance. In the newly-created role, Teeuwissen will program MOT's dance season, expand upon the company's current community engagement initiatives and increase or strengthen collaborative relationships within the industry. He will leverage MOT's unique role as the only U.S. opera company that also presents a dance series and will drive MOT's dance strategy to enhance the company's dance offerings to match its opera endeavors.

"Jon is a seasoned professional who has worked with many of the most influential dance companies and artistic leaders in the country," said MOT President and CEO Wayne S. Brown. "We are thrilled to have him join our team as we continue to expand and enhance our dance programming."

Teeuwissen comes to MOT after more than 40 years in dance and non-profit management, including working as a producer, presenter and agent for dance. He has led some of the country's most renowned dance companies, including working under two founding artistic directors: Arthur Mitchell at the Dance Theatre of Harlem and Gerald Aprino at the Joffrey Ballet, both of whom he considers mentors.

His past roles include serving as Executive Director of the Joffrey Ballet, Ballet Arizona and the New Orleans Ballet Association. He was also General Manager of American Ballet Theatre and Company Manager of Dance Theatre of Harlem, both companies with long-term relationships with MOT. Previous dance experience also includes company management with Lee Theodore's American DanceMachine, Meryl Tankard's Australian Dance Theater, the Lar Lubovitch Dance Company, Pilobolus, and Japan's Sankai Juku Butoh Dance Company. He holds a Master of Science degree in Management and a Certificate in Public Management from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Teeuwissen said he is inspired by the quality of MOT's dance program and is looking forward to building upon the foundation established by the company's former Director of Dance Carol Halsted.

"Dance is a field that I remain both passionate about and absolutely committed to quality," he said. "As Detroit experiences this period of Renaissance, this is an opportune time to make a greater investment in Michigan Opera Theatre's dance program, and I look forward to exploring the program's potential."

MOT's dance season opens Nov. 2-3 with the return of the Joffrey Ballet and continues with Malandain Ballet Biarritz Feb. 15 and the Dance Theatre of Harlem March 14-15. The season closes April 16-19 with American Ballet Theatre's "Swan Lake," co-presented with University Musical Society.

MOT is pleased to acknowledge season support of the dance series by Richard and Joanne Brodie.

Tickets for the 2019-20 dance season may be purchased online at www.MichiganOpera.org, by calling (313) 237-7464 or in person at the Detroit Opera House (1526 Broadway, Detroit).

For additional information visit www.MichiganOpera.org.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You