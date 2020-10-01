Miah Im Joins Aspen Opera Program As Head Coach

Im is a leading opera pedagogue and professional opera coach.

The Aspen Music Festival and School has announced the appointment of Miah Im as AMFS artist-faculty member for its new Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTS Program, joining co-artistic directors Renée Fleming and Patrick Summers. Im is a leading opera pedagogue and professional opera coach, and she returns to Aspen as the new opera program's head coach. She has a deep connection with the AMFS, having attended as a fellowship student; she later served on faculty as an opera coach.

Says AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher, "Miah is unparalleled in the gifts and the experience she brings to this position, being one of the world's top opera coaches for young artists, the music director for a leading professional opera company, and an Aspen alumna, as well. She rounds out an already spectacular team launching the Aspen Opera Theater in 2021."

"I am thrilled to be joining the esteemed faculty of the Aspen Music Festival and School, a world-renowned program as head coach of Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTS," says Im. "Returning to this incredible festival, where I began my early career as a young pianist in the opera program in 1999, has allowed me to come full circle. Supporting and mentoring singers and pianists is my passion and without a doubt, Aspen is a special place where talented young musicians are given the support and guidance to become the next generation of leaders in our industry. I can confidently say that without my time at Aspen, I would not be where I am today."

She continues, "I'm excited to bring my professional and personal experience to the program and look forward to collaborating with Renée and Patrick in providing the students of the Aspen Music Festival with the best possible musical experience."

Says Summers, "The professional training of singers requires a daunting amount of expertise: musical brilliance, linguistic aplomb, inspiration, a balance of demanding and supportive, an ability to dream out the future of a gifted artist in a way that is unique to each." He continues, "I'm thrilled to have Miah join the program and know that her exceptional skills will be of the greatest benefit to the young singers that will have the honor of working with her. Welcome!"

Im is the new Opera Studies director at Rice University's Shepherd School of Music. Im also recently joined the Houston Grand Opera (HGO) as the studio music director after four years as the head of music staff for the Los Angeles Opera. In addition to her new role at HGO, Im has also been a staff member for the Lyric Opera of Chicago, New York City Opera, Wolf Trap Opera, Ravinia Music Festival, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, The Juilliard School, and the Centre for Opera Studies in Italy.

For more information on the Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTS Program, visit https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/opera.

