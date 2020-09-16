Metropolitan Opera Releases LEONTYNE PRINCE AT THE MET

LEONTYNE PRINCE AT THE MET is available for purchase September 18, 2020.

The Metropolitan Opera presents Leontyne Price at the Met, a 2-CD collection that features 34 live recordings highlighting soprano Leontyne Price's great Met performances. The collection is available for purchase beginning September 18, 2020, at metoperashop.org and will be released digitally in early 2021.

Leontyne Price at the Met offers a sampling of Price's artistry in her illustrious Met career spanning more than two decades, including selections from Price's 1962 performance in the title role of Puccini's Tosca. Two selections from Price's momentous performance in the world premiere of Barber's Antony and Cleopatra, the opera that opened the new Met at Lincoln Center in 1966, are also featured.

The collection presents recordings that have previously been unreleased, such as selections from Price's 1974 performance as Donna Anna in Mozart's Don Giovanni, in addition to many of Price's signature Verdi roles: Amelia in Un Ballo in Maschera from 1966; Leonora in Il Trovatore from 1969; and Leonora in La Forza del Destino from 1972 and 1977.

Recordings from Price's 1962 and 1965 performances as Elvira in Verdi's Ernani are also included, in addition to stirring selections from a 1982 concert performance of Messa da Requiem. The collection also spotlights selections from two of Price's performances in a Verdi role that she defined: Aida. The collection culminates with a moving rendition of "O patria mia" from Aida, from Price's 1985 farewell performance at the Met, or as the soprano called the company in Susan Froemke's 2017 documentary The Opera House, "My operatic home."

A full list of tracks can be found below, and please visit metoperashop.org for more information.

Leontyne Price at the Met Track Listings

DISC 1 68:00

Puccini's Tosca

Leontyne Price as Tosca

April 7, 1962

1 Act I: "Mario! Mario! Mario!" 7:36

Kurt Adler (Conductor), Franco Corelli (Cavaradossi)

2 Act I: "Qual'occhio al mondo" 5:28

Kurt Adler (Conductor), Franco Corelli (Cavaradossi)

3 Act II: "Vissi d'arte" 3:40

Kurt Adler (Conductor)

4 Act III: "O dolci mani mansuete e pure" 5:27

Kurt Adler (Conductor), Franco Corelli (Cavaradossi)

Verdi's Il Trovatore

Leontyne Price as Leonora

5 Act I: "Che più t'arresti?" 2:17

Fausto Cleva (Conductor), Teresa Stratas (Ines)

February 4, 1961

6 Act I: "Tacea la notte placida" 4:25

Fausto Cleva (Conductor), Teresa Stratas (Ines)

February 4, 1961

7 Act I: "Di tale amor" 1:32

Fausto Cleva (Conductor), Teresa Stratas (Ines)

February 4, 1961

8 Act IV: "Siam guinti" 3:00

Zubin Mehta (Conductor), Charles Anthony (Ruiz)

March 29, 1969

9 Act IV: "D'amor sull'ali rosee" 5:13

Zubin Mehta (Conductor)

March 29, 1969

10 Act IV: "Miserere" 4:50

Zubin Mehta (Conductor), James McCracken (Manrico),

Metropolitan Opera Chorus

March 29, 1969

Verdi's Ernani

Leontyne Price as Elvira

11 Act I: "Surta è la notte-Ernani! Ernani involami" 4:47

Thomas Schippers (Conductor)

December 1, 1962

12 Act I: "Tutto sprezzo che d'Ernani" 1:45

Thomas Schippers (Conductor), Metropolitan Opera Chorus

December 1, 1962

13 Act IV: "Ferma, crudele, estinguere perchè" 5:07

Thomas Schippers (Conductor), Cesare Siepi (Don Ruy Gomez de Silva),

Franco Corelli (Ernani)

April 10, 1965

Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera

Leontyne Price as Amelia

February 26, 1966

14 Act II: "Ecco l'orrido-Ma dall'arido stelo divulsa" 6:25

Francesco Molinari-Pradelli (Conductor)

15 Act III: "A tal colpa è nulla il pianto" 2:23

Francesco Molinari-Pradelli (Conductor), Robert Merrill (Renato)

16 Act III: "Morrò, ma prima in grazia" 3:49

Francesco Molinari-Pradelli (Conductor)

DISC 2 79:33

Barber's Antony and Cleopatra

Leontyne Price as Cleopatra

September 16, 1966

1 Act III: "He words me, girls, he words me" 4:56

Thomas Schippers (Conductor), Belén Amparán (Iras), Gene

Boucher (Dolabella), Peter Sliker (Sentinel), Clifford Harvuot (Rustic)

2 Act III: "Give me my robe" 4:53

Thomas Schippers (Conductor), Rosalind Elias (Charmian)

Verdi's Aida

Leontyne Price as Aida

February 25, 1967

3 Act I: "Ritorna vincitor!" 7:08

Thomas Schippers (Conductor)

4 Act III: "Pur ti riveggo, mia dolce Aida" 3:06

Thomas Schippers (Conductor), Carlo Bergonzi (Radamès)

5 Act III: "Fuggiam gli ardori inospiti" 6:51

Thomas Schippers (Conductor), Carlo Bergonzi (Radamès)

Mozart's Don Giovanni

Leontyne Price as Donna Anna

April 13, 1974

6 Act I: "Don Ottavio, son morta!" 3:02

James Levine (Conductor), Stuart Burrows (Don Ottavio)

7 Act I: "Or sai chi l'onore" 2:54

James Levine (Conductor)

8 Act II: "Crudele? Ah no, mio bene!" 1:51

James Levine (Conductor), Stuart Burrows (Don Ottavio)

9 Act II: "Non mi dir, bell'idol mio" 5:19

James Levine (Conductor)

Verdi's La Forza del Destino

Leontyne Price as Leonora

10 Act I: "Me pellegrina ed orfana" 3:56

James Levine (Conductor)

March 12, 1977

11 Act II: "Son giunta!-Madre, Madres, pietosa Vergine" 6:45

Michelangelo Veltri (Conductor), Metropolitan Opera Chorus

February 12, 1972

12 Act II: "La Vergine degli Angeli" 3:15

James Levine (Conductor), Metropolitan Opera Chorus

March 12, 1977

13 Act IV: "Pace, pace mio Dio!" 5:40

James Levine (Conductor)

March 12, 1977

Verdi's Messa da Requiem

February 20, 1982

14 VII. Libera me: "Libera me, Domine" 2:17

James Levine (Conductor), Metropolitan Opera Chorus

15 VII. Libera me: "Dies irae" 2:14

James Levine (Conductor), Metropolitan Opera Chorus

16 VII. Libera me: "Requiem aeternam" 2:43

James Levine (Conductor), Metropolitan Opera Chorus

17 VII. Libera me: "Libera me, Domine" 5:20

James Levine (Conductor), Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Verdi's Aida

Leontyne Price as Aida

January 3, 1985

18 Act III: "Qui Radamès verrà!-O patria mia" 7:23

James Levine (Conductor)

Metropolitan Opera Orchestra

Total run time: 147 Mins

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You