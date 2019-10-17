Metropolitan Opera Auditions For Arizona District Are Nov. 2 At Musical Instrument Museum

Auditions for the Metropolitan Opera National Council (MONC) - Arizona District, Rocky Mountain Region are being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix.

Singers must submit four arias, selecting one to perform when onstage in its original language. Metropolitan Opera-approved judges may select a second aria for the candidate to sing. At the conclusion of the auditions, after selection of winner or winners, judges will give individual, private feedback to the singers.

Judges for the Arizona District 2019 auditions are Erie Mills, Soprano, Artistic Director of Livermore Valley Opera; Ryan Taylor, President and General Director of Minnesota Opera; Craig Terry, Pianist, Music Director, Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Dr. Robert Mills, Clinical Associate Professor of Music at Arizona State University and vocal coach and accompanist for Arizona State University Lyric Opera, is the audition's accompanist.

Attendance to the auditions is free and the public is encouraged to attend. For more information and to register to audition, visit www.moncarizona.org.

Arizona District winners will advance to the Rocky Mountain Region Finals on January 26, 2020 in Denver. Regional winners will complete in the semi-finals on February 24 at the Metropolitan Opera, with the Grand Finals at the Met on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Many of the world's foremost singers have received awards from MONC and over 100 former auditioners appear on the Metropolitan Opera roster each season.

Metropolitan Opera National Council auditions are held to discover exceptional young talent and provide a venue for young opera singers across North America at all levels of development to be heard by representatives of the Metropolitan Opera and to assist those with the greatest potential for operatic careers.

The Metropolitan Opera National Council (MONC) - Arizona District supports this mission with a commitment to encourage young opera singers to develop their talent and to audition. Auditions offer an opportunity for talent recognition, individual advancement, and career advisement while simultaneously allowing the Metropolitan Opera National Council to search for the best young vocal talent.

The 40 districts in United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico are divided into 12 Regions. The Arizona District is in the Rocky Mountain Region.

The judges, who donate their time, are professionals from the opera field and include singers, directors, music professionals, vocal coaches and conductors, among others, who provide valuable feedback to young singers striving to make a career in opera.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You