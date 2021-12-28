Metropolitan Opera Announces a Cast Change For LE NOZZE DI FIGARO

Adam Plachetka will sing Count Almaviva in the January performances of Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, replacing Christian Gerhaher, who has withdrawn due to a non-Covid-related illness.

Czech bass-baritone Adam Plachetka reprises the role of the Count, which he sang in the Met's 2019-20 season. He made his company debut in 2015 as Masetto in Mozart's Don Giovanni, followed by performances as Belcore in Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore, Leporello in Don Giovanni, Figaro in Le Nozze di Figaro, and Guglielmo in Mozart's Così fan tutte. Also at the Met this season, he will sing the role of Garibaldo in Handel's Rodelinda.

The season's first run of Richard Eyre's production of Le Nozze di Figaro opens on January 8, with Daniele Rustioni conducting a cast that also includes Golda Schultz as the Countess, Lucy Crowe as Susanna, Isabel Leonard as Cherubino, and Ryan McKinny as Figaro.

Performances are January 8, 12, 15, 20, 23, and 28; Gareth Morrell will conduct the January 28 performance.

The spring run of Le Nozze di Figaro opens on April 2, 2022, with James Gaffigan conducting a cast that includes Federica Lombardi as the Countess, Aida Garifullina as Susanna, Sasha Cooke as Cherubino, Gerald Finley as the Count, and Christian Van Horn as Figaro.

For further information, please visit metopera.org.