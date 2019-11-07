Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for November 9 Performance of MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Bruce Sledge will sing Pinkerton in the November 9 performance of Puccini's Madama Butterfly, replacing Andrea Carè, who is ill.

American tenor Bruce Sledge made his Met debut as Almaviva in Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia, followed by performances as Ferrando in Mozart's Così fan tutte, Tamino in Mozart's The Magic Flute, Don Ottavio in Mozart's Don Giovanni, and King of Naples in Thomas Adès's The Tempest. Recent performances include Bacchus in Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos at Santa Fe Opera, Lord Riccardo Percy in Donizetti's Anna Bolena at the Canadian Opera Company, Jean de Leyde in Meyerbeer's Le Prophète at Deutsche Oper Berlin, and Macduff in Verdi's Macbeth at Welsh National Opera. This season, he also sings Contareno in Rossini's Bianca e Falliero at Oper Frankfurt.

The cast for this performance of Madama Butterfly, which will be seen as part of The Met: Live in HD series, also includes soprano Hui He as Cio-Cio-San, mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong as Suzuki, and baritone Paulo Szot as Sharpless. Pier Giorgio Morandi conducts.

Performances of Madama Butterfly began on October 11, 2019, and run through April 11, 2020.

For further information, please visit metopera.org.





