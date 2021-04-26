Met Opera Announces New Streams Including 1984 Telecast of VERDI'S SIMON BOCCANEGRA & More

The Met has announced themed lineups for two weeks of its Nightly Met Opera Streams, the company's ongoing series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the its website during the coronavirus closure.

The April 23 stream of Philip Glass's Satyagraha is being presented in partnership with Carnegie Hall as part of their Voices of Hope festival. Telecasts streamed for the first time include the 1984 telecast of Verdi's Simon Boccanegra, starring Sherrill Milnes, Anna Tomowa-Sintow, and Vasile Moldoveanu. Also new to the streaming schedule is the 2000 telecast of Beethoven's Fidelio, with Karita Mattila, Ben Heppner, Falk Struckmann, and René Pape.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Monday, April 26 - Puccini's La Bohème

Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Susanna Phillips, Michael Fabiano, Lucas Meachem, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From February 24, 2018.

Tuesday, April 27 - Lehár's The Merry Widow

Starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Alek Shrader, and Sir Thomas Allen, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. Production by Susan Stroman. From January 17, 2015.

Wednesday, April 28 - Giordano's Andrea Chénier

Starring Maria Guleghina, Wendy White, Stephanie Blythe, Luciano Pavarotti, and Juan Pons, conducted by James Levine. Production by Nicolas Joël. From October 15, 1996.

Thursday, April 29 - Massenet's Manon

Starring Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano, Artur Ruciński, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Laurent Pelly. From October 26, 2019.

Friday, April 30 - Verdi's La Traviata

Starring Ileana Cotrubas, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. Production by Colin Graham. From March 28, 1981.

Saturday, May 1 - Cilea's Adriana Lecouvreur

Starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, Piotr Beczała, and Ambrogio Maestri, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Production by Sir David McVicar. From January 12, 2019.

Sunday, May 2 - Puccini's La Rondine

Starring Angela Gheorghiu, Lisette Oropesa, Roberto Alagna, Marius Brenciu, and Samuel Ramey, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Nicolas Joël. From January 10, 2009.