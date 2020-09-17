Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mercury Opera Announces Fall By The Fireside Series

These performances will be held at the Casa Rosso.

Sep. 17, 2020  

Mercury Opera will bring outdoor opera to Edmonton once more with its newly announced "Fall by the Fireside" series.

These performances will be held at the Casa Rosso, and will feature company artists sharing songs drawing from classical repertory and more.

The lineup is as follows:

David Jay, The Spaniard - Saturday September 19th, 8PM

D'orjay, The Singing Shaman - Saturday September 26th 8PM

Mercury Opera Meets Jazz - Saturday October 3rd 8PM

Jodi Penner, Soprano Sings Mostly Mozart - Sunday October 4th 4PM

Learn more at http://mercuryopera.com/.


