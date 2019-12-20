Meet the 2020 International Collegiate Singing Championship Finalists
ICSC emphasizes competitive collegiate singing that spans across borders. We seek to recognize and award the best singers from around the world who are currently enrolled in or a recent graduated of an undergraduate or graduate program in voice. There will be a First, Second, and Third Place prize awarded. The winners will be selected based on talent, potential, and overall presentation. All voice types will be judged equally. All performances and adjudication is done via a simple online process.
2020 ICSC Finalists:
School: New England Conservatory
Teacher: Bradley Williams
From: Colombia
Chelsey Greeting, Soprano
School: Louisiana State University
Teacher: Paul Groves
From: Maine, USA
Kathie Kane, Mezzo-Soprano
School: Eastman School of Music
Teacher: Katherine Ciesinski
From: New York, USA
Kerby Baier, Soprano
School: East Carolina University
Teacher: Jami Rhodes
From: Georgia, USA
School: Mannes School of Music
Teacher: Arthur Levy
From: USA
Alexia Mate, Soprano
School: Mannes School of Music
Teacher: Beth Roberts
From: New York, USA
School: Curtis Institute of Music
Teacher: Vinson Cole
From: USA/Brazil
School: San Francisco Conservatory
Teacher: Catherine Cook
From: Massachusetts, USA
Khadija Mbowe, Soprano
School: University of Toronto
Teacher: Mark Daboll
From: Canada/USA
School: University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music
Teacher: Gwen Detwiler
From: Washington, USA
Mats Roolvink, Bass-Baritone
School: Mozarteum University
Teacher: Barbara Bonney
From: Netherlands/USA
