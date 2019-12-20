Meet the 2020 International Collegiate Singing Championship Finalists

ICSC emphasizes competitive collegiate singing that spans across borders. We seek to recognize and award the best singers from around the world who are currently enrolled in or a recent graduated of an undergraduate or graduate program in voice. There will be a First, Second, and Third Place prize awarded. The winners will be selected based on talent, potential, and overall presentation. All voice types will be judged equally. All performances and adjudication is done via a simple online process.

2020 ICSC Finalists:

David Rivera Bozón, Tenor

School: New England Conservatory

Teacher: Bradley Williams

From: Colombia

Chelsey Greeting, Soprano

School: Louisiana State University

Teacher: Paul Groves

From: Maine, USA

Kathie Kane, Mezzo-Soprano

School: Eastman School of Music

Teacher: Katherine Ciesinski

From: New York, USA

Kerby Baier, Soprano

School: East Carolina University

Teacher: Jami Rhodes

From: Georgia, USA

Melina Jaharis, Soprano

School: Mannes School of Music

Teacher: Arthur Levy

From: USA

Alexia Mate, Soprano

School: Mannes School of Music

Teacher: Beth Roberts

From: New York, USA

Sophia Hunt, Soprano

School: Curtis Institute of Music

Teacher: Vinson Cole

From: USA/Brazil

Andrea Bickford, Soprano

School: San Francisco Conservatory

Teacher: Catherine Cook

From: Massachusetts, USA

Khadija Mbowe, Soprano

School: University of Toronto

Teacher: Mark Daboll

From: Canada/USA

Lindsay Webber, Soprano

School: University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music

Teacher: Gwen Detwiler

From: Washington, USA

Mats Roolvink, Bass-Baritone

School: Mozarteum University

Teacher: Barbara Bonney

From: Netherlands/USA

For more information please visit www.americanvocalarts.com.





