Medici.tv Set to Livestream Pretty Yende's LA TRAVIATA

Medici.tv is set to livestream Verdi's La Traviata from the Opéra de Paris.

On September 28, 2019, the new production by Simon Stone starring Pretty Yende in her role debut as Violetta and tenor Benjamin Bernheim will be available for viewing on Medici.tv. The cast also features Ludovic Tézier as Giorgio Germont and is conducted by Michele Mariotti.

La Traviata runs through October 16.

Catch a first look at the production and Pretty Yende below!





