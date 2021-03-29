Mark S. Doss Announces New FACHUALLY CORRECT Series

Grammy Award winning Bass-Baritone Mark S. Doss has announced a new weekly concert series, live streaming on Facebook each Wednesday at 7 pm Eastern. As Mark Steven celebrated a year of broadcasting his popular and uplifting Heart and Soul streamed performances, he felt compelled to serve audiences with a new series featuring a broader scope of history and classical repertoire.

When asked about the motivation for the "Fach" title of this series, Mark explained, "Conductors, Artistic Directors, and Artistic Administrators have not been sure of what to do with my voice for years. My lower vocal range has always been clear and present, so some insisted that I was a bass. But when they heard how easy and strong my high notes were, others were sure that I was a baritone. I recall a singer, who had a reputable career going as a bass, heard one of my performances of Silva in Ernani and was convinced I was a bass, but then he heard me sing Amonasro in Aida only a couple of years later and was just as convinced that I was a baritone. My ability to change my vocal coloring to suit the Fach puzzled him a bit. This kind of flexibility in roles considered bass, baritone, or bass-baritone has been the hallmark of my career." As Doss listened to great artists from earlier generations, he found new inspiration in their vocal skill and their dynamic musical repertoire. This heartfelt admiration of his musical predecessors planted the seed for Mark to highlight their voices, explain more about their talents, and showcase his own interpretation of the famous music they sang in years past.

Devoted followers of Mark S. Doss have enjoyed his informance (an official term coined by Affiliate Artists in relation to their resident singers' presentations) format, and he will continue this format in Fachually Correct. Each episode will highlight three famous low-voiced artists. The segment will begin with a vintage recording from the artist of the past, an enlightening explanation from Doss, and then his own performance of the iconic music. The series kicks off on Wednesday, March 31st, with highlights from Ezio Pinza, Feodor Chaliapin, and Paul Robeson.

Though many digital offerings are charging $25 or more for an online ticket, Doss is committed to offering access to the broadest audience possible. In the spirit of reaching more music lovers across the globe, Mark is currently allowing fans to view this exclusive new concert on Facebook for $9.99 per episode.

The 2020 season saw Mr. Doss in a critically acclaimed debut of his 100th role, the title character in Verdi's Rigoletto at Welsh National Opera. Bachtrack hailed his portrayal: "In the eponymous role was as rich a bass-baritone as I have heard anywhere, emanating from the powerful diaphragm of Mark S. Doss. He has the ability to project even his whispers, and at full pelt can make your seat vibrate with his mighty voice."

After winning The Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, the International Verdi Competition, and the American Music Theater's George London Opera Prize, Mr. Doss has sung with the major orchestras of San Francisco, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Chicago and Toronto, while additionally performing 100 roles with more than 60 major opera companies around the world - including Milan's Teatro alla Scala, the Vienna State Opera, London's Royal Opera Covent Garden, San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Canadian Opera Company.

Upcoming performances for Doss include the world premiere of The Time of Our Singing at La Monnaie, Oedipus Rex at Opera Philadelphia and concerts of Opera Highlights with Dallas Opera.

More information about Mark S. Doss is available at marksdoss.com