Marble City Opera Presents Socially-Distant Production of I PAGLIACCI

Marble City Opera will present a live, in-person performance of I Pagliacci, which will also be streamed to an online audience.

The concert will take place on August 13, 14, & 15, 2020 at the Tennessee Amphitheater in Knoxville, TN at 7:30PM

Tickets:

$40 General In-Person, Socially Distant Seating

$30 Online Streaming Ticket

The production was approved by the City Of Knoxville. Limited Seating is available, and 100 tickets will be sold to sit in the 1000 seat TN amphitheater. Masks will be required for all patrons. Artists on stage will be at least 15 feet away from patrons.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.marblecityopera.com/i-pagliacci.

