Maestro Jacques Lacombe Appointed Music Director At Vancouver Opera

Vancouver Opera has appointed Maestro Jacques Lacombe as its new Music Director, marking an exciting new chapter in the company's storied history.

"I am deeply honored to join the Vancouver Opera family," said Maestro Jacques Lacombe. "Vancouver Opera has a rich tradition of artistic excellence and their work continues to push the envelope of opera each season. I am excited to collaborate with this outstanding team to create unforgettable experiences for our audiences and to continue elevating extraordinary talent. Together, we will push the boundaries of opera, embrace diversity, and bring the magic of music to the heart of British Columbia."

Member of the Order of Canada and Knight of the Ordre National du Quebec, Jacques Lacombe is a distinguished conductor and musical visionary who brings a wealth of experience and exceptional artistic expertise to Vancouver Opera. With an illustrious career that has taken him to leading opera houses and concert halls worldwide including Bonn Opera, Deutsche Oper in Berlin, Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich, Germany, Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London, Festival Internacional de Opera Alejandro Granda in Lima, Peru and Metropolitan Opera House in New York. Maestro Lacombe's impressive resume includes engagements with renowned opera companies, orchestras, and festivals across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. His passion for introducing opera to new audiences align perfectly with Vancouver Opera's mission to expand the reach of opera and cultivate new and emerging fans. This appointment signals a significant step forward for the company.

"We are delighted to welcome Maestro Jacques Lacombe as our new Music Director," said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director. "The award-winning Maestro has brought nuance, power, and artistic integrity to many VO productions as a visiting conductor, so we are honoured that he has accepted this key leadership role. Jacques has built strong relationships with the dedicated singers, musicians, and administrators at VO over his more than two-decade association with the company, from 2003's La fanciulla del West to the complex and ethereal A Midsummer Night's Dream enjoyed by audiences this past season. This appointment reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class opera to our audiences, and we are thrilled that Maestro Lacombe will continue to ensure that musical excellence remains at the forefront of Vancouver Opera."

Jacques Lacombe's first order of business will be to participate in the audition process for the 2024-2025 season. As Vancouver Opera's Music Director, he will lead the musical direction of upcoming productions. Vancouver Opera Music Director Emeritus Jonathan Darlington will continue to work with the company providing artistic contribution and continuing to share his dedication to Vancouver Opera.

"The creative force of Music Director Emeritus Jonathan Darlington has been an incredible boost to the profile of Vancouver Opera in the global opera community and we are honoured to have Maestro Jacques Lacombe join us as Music Director to continue to build on the legacy of Vancouver Opera globally," adds Wright.

Jonathan Darlington was named Music Director Emeritus at Vancouver Opera in 2018 following close to 20 years of exceptional leadership as Music Director for the company. Throughout Jonathan Darlington's tenure, Vancouver Opera has witnessed growth, innovation and artistic excellence. His unwavering dedication to musicality and his unique ability to inspire both artists and audiences have left an incredible mark on the world of opera and Vancouver Opera. That work has laid a solid foundation for Maestro Jacques Lacombe to shape the next stage in Vancouver Opera's history.

Vancouver Opera is currently presenting its 2023-2024 season with Tickets available for Mozart's The Magic Flute, Donizetti's Don Pasquale and Bizet's much-loved opera Carmen. For more information about the 2023-2024 Vancouver Opera Season, and to subscribe, please visit vancouveropera.ca.



ABOUT VANCOUVER OPERA

Vancouver Opera creates extraordinary experiences that engage, inspire and entertain through voice, music and theatre. Vancouver Opera is the second largest professional opera company in Canada and is regarded worldwide for its fine mainstage productions, country-leading education programs and innovative community programs. Learn more at www.vancouveropera.ca.

Vancouver Opera has the continuing support of The Canada Council for the Arts, Government of Canada, the BC Arts Council and BC Provincial Government, the City of Vancouver Cultural Services and Vancouver Civic Theatres. Vancouver Opera's season sponsors are BMO, Mission Hill Family Estate, and the Alan and Gwendoline Pyatt Foundation.