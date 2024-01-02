Madison Opera Presents THE ANONYMOUS LOVER

Madison Opera brightens up winter with the Wisconsin premiere of Joseph Bologne's The Anonymous Lover on Friday, February 2 at 8pm and Sunday, February 4 at 2:30pm in the Capitol Theater at Overture Center for the Arts. A charming comedy of romance and anonymous love letters, it is the only surviving opera by Saint-Georges a renowned 18th century French composer.

Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, was a pioneering Black composer, violinist, fencer, and soldier in 18th century France. A favorite composer of Queen Marie Antoinette, he wrote several successful operas, but The Anonymous Lover is the only one that survives. It premiered in 1780, predating Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro by six years, and displays the delicate framework of the French musical stage at that time.

“Saint-George's music is simply exquisite, with lovely arias and ensembles,” says Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera's General Director. “It is a pleasure to rediscover his compositions, particularly in the form of a charming comedy that provides an entertaining break from reality.”

