Madison Opera Presents THE ANONYMOUS LOVER

A charming comedy of romance and anonymous love letters, it is the only surviving opera by Saint-Georges a renowned 18th century French composer.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: Aigul Akhmetshina and Piotr Beczała Perform “Je vais danser en votre honneur” Photo 1 VIDEO: Aigul Akhmetshina and Piotr Beczała Perform “Je vais danser en votre honneur” from Bizet's CARMEN At The Metropolitan Opera
Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera Photo 2 Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera
Review: Bullock, Tines, Costanzo, White Thrill under Conductor Reif in Chamber Version of Photo 3 Review: Bullock, Tines, Costanzo, White Thrill in Chamber Version of Adams’s EL NINO
The Metropolitan Opera Reveals Cast Change for LA BOHEME Photo 4 The Metropolitan Opera Reveals Cast Change for LA BOHEME

Madison Opera brightens up winter with the Wisconsin premiere of Joseph Bologne's The Anonymous Lover on Friday, February 2 at 8pm and Sunday, February 4 at 2:30pm in the Capitol Theater at Overture Center for the Arts.  A charming comedy of romance and anonymous love letters, it is the only surviving opera by Saint-Georges a renowned 18th century French composer.

Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, was a pioneering Black composer, violinist, fencer, and soldier in 18th century France.  A favorite composer of Queen Marie Antoinette, he wrote several successful operas, but The Anonymous Lover is the only one that survives.  It premiered in 1780, predating Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro by six years, and displays the delicate framework of the French musical stage at that time.

 

“Saint-George's music is simply exquisite, with lovely arias and ensembles,” says Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera's General Director.  “It is a pleasure to rediscover his compositions, particularly in the form of a charming comedy that provides an entertaining break from reality.”

Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Mets New Production of CARMEN Photo
VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Met's New Production of CARMEN

Get a first look at The Met Opera's highly anticipated new production of Carmen. For the winter run of performances through January 27, young mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina stars in the complex and volatile title role.

2
Reviews: Critics Sound Off On CARMEN at The Met Opera Photo
Reviews: Critics Sound Off On CARMEN at The Met Opera

What did critics think of The Met's new production of Carmen? In her highly anticipated Met debut, Cracknell reinvigorates the classic story of deadly passion with a staging that moves the action to modern day and explores themes that could not be more relevant today: gendered violence, abusive labor structures, and the desire to break through societal boundaries.

3
Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera

Get a first look at photos of Carmen at The Metropolitan Opera!

4
VIDEO: Aigul Akhmetshina and Piotr Beczała Perform “Je vais danser en votre honneur Photo
VIDEO: Aigul Akhmetshina and Piotr Beczała Perform “Je vais danser en votre honneur” from Bizet's CARMEN At The Metropolitan Opera

The Met celebrates the new year with a new production of Bizet's Carmen by acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell, opening on Sunday, December 31, at 6:30PM. In her highly anticipated Met debut, Cracknell reinvigorates the classic story of deadly passion with a staging that moves the action to modern day and explores themes that could not be more relevant today: gendered violence, abusive labor structures, and the desire to break through societal boundaries.

More Hot Stories For You

David T. Little's GRAMMY-Nominated Opera Film BLACK LODGE to Stream LiveDavid T. Little's GRAMMY-Nominated Opera Film BLACK LODGE to Stream Live
Performance Space New York to Present Richard Kennedy's Three-Act Operetta HYBRID PEASANTPerformance Space New York to Present Richard Kennedy's Three-Act Operetta HYBRID PEASANT
OPERA America Reveals Winners of the 2023 Awards for Digital Excellence in OperaOPERA America Reveals Winners of the 2023 Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera
Soprano Renée Fleming To Return For A Sixth Year To Lead SongStudioSoprano Renée Fleming To Return For A Sixth Year To Lead SongStudio

Videos

Get A First Look At The Met's New Production of CARMEN Video
Get A First Look At The Met's New Production of CARMEN
Aigul Akhmetshina and Piotr Beczała Perform “Je vais danser en votre honneur” from Bizet's CARMEN At The Metropolitan Opera Video
Aigul Akhmetshina and Piotr Beczała Perform “Je vais danser en votre honneur” from Bizet's CARMEN At The Metropolitan Opera
Watch Director Carrie Cracknell Discuss Her Production of CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera Video
Watch Director Carrie Cracknell Discuss Her Production of CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
Justin Austin / Howard Watkins in Opera Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/23-1/23)
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
SongStudio: Young Artists Recital in Opera SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  