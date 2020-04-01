Lyric Opera of Kansas City Announces Online Chorus Auditions for THE GERSHWIN'S PORGY AND BESS

The premiere of Lyric Opera of Kansas City is holding auditions for their production of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, scheduled for Nov. 7-15 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Singers of Black or African descent invited to audition for PAID opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join leading African American opera singers onstage.

DETAILS

WHAT: Online auditions for 15 local (greater Kansas City) singers aged 18+ to join the ensemble of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, scheduled as part of the 2020-2021 season. Hailed as the first great American opera, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess has courted critical acclaim and inspired passionate reactions since its premiere. Join Lyric Opera of Kansas City in producing this tragic love story, featuring some of the most beautiful and beloved songs ever written, including "Summertime", "I Got Plenty 'o Nuttin", "Bess You is My Woman Now", "It Ain't Necessarily So" and "My Man's Gone Now."

WHEN: Submissions are now open and will close on April 30.

HOW: Send them a video of no more than 7 minutes of yourself, singing a song, operatic aria, show tune or traditional spiritual, along with your resume and avoid the nerves of audition day entirely! If you make a mistake, you can re-record and send us your best version!

Please visit https://kcopera.org/about/auditions/ to download and fill out the submission form. Submissions and questions, please contact Sarah Zsohar at szsohar@kcopera.org.

They prefer submissions on YouTube and would ask that you have an accompaniment of either piano or any kind of music track (www.appcompanist.com may be a useful tool). If you are not able to include an accompaniment or soundtrack, an a capella submission will be acceptable.

About Lyric Opera of Kansas City

Founded in 1958 and now one of the nation's premiere regional opera companies, Lyric Opera of Kansas City brings high-quality live operatic performances to the people of the Kansas City and a five-state region. Repertoire choices encompass original-language performances of standard repertory, as well as contemporary and American operas. The company's productions enrich the community it serves while reflecting the highest artistic standards of the profession. Lyric Opera offers innovative programs to further music and arts education in schools and in the community. Opera lovers can be fans of Lyric Opera of Kansas City on Facebook or follow the company on Twitter or Instagram at @kcopera.





