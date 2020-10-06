Lyric Opera of Kansas City Announces New Revised 2020 Fall Programming and Postponement of 2021 Spring Season

New programming includes Soundscapes in the City community concerts, a New Digital Series, Opera in Eight Parts and more.

Lyric Opera of Kansas City General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler today announced updates for the company's 2020-2021 season. The two remaining mainstage season productions of The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs and Carmen, originally announced as part of the 2020-2021 season in March 2020, are now postponed until the productions can be performed safely. To address social distancing and public health and safety guidelines for all, Lyric Opera of Kansas City concluded that it was not possible to stage these productions as scheduled. The decision was made based on current information about the pandemic and its impact, which has significantly reduced activity at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts since mid-March.

The 2021 postponed performances include:

February 27, 2021- March 7, 2021 - Lyric Opera of Kansas City - The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

April 24, 2021- May 2, 2021 - Lyric Opera of Kansas City - Carmen, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Sandler stated, "In the face of this uncertain and unpredictable public health epidemic, we determined that it was in the best interest of our patrons, our artists, staff, volunteers and musicians to postpone the rest of the 2020-2021 season until we can best determine that it is safe for all concerned. However, we at the Lyric Opera have created new programming that reimagines what we can do to serve our community We are thrilled to announce and share with you New Visions. During our fall season we have created ALL NEW digital and live performances for you to enjoy. We cannot wait to see you again and hope you're as excited as we are to see what we've created."

Updates for the remainder of the 2020-2021 season will be announced later this fall.

New Visions

Fall 2020 Programming

Sandler also announced the innovative and exciting NEW Fall 2020 programming which now includes:

Soundscapes in the City

Soundscapes in the City, a series of FREE, short, outdoor concerts featuring Lyric Opera of Kansas City artists singing hits from opera and musical theatre. Pack a picnic, bring a blanket and chairs, and enjoy a beautiful evening of opera and musical theatre's greatest hits. Recent concerts include the Lyric Opera Center; Rosedale Farmer's Market in Kansas City, Kansas; Sar -Ko- Par Trails Park in Lenexa, Kansas and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Upcoming performances include Oct. 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and Nov. 21 at the Powell Gardens Festival of Lights. Please visit www.kcopera.org for the latest information.

Opera in Eight Parts

Opera in Eight Parts is a digital series of 8 episodes guiding viewers through the history and development of the operatic art form, from its beginnings in the 1600's to the present day. Musicologists Dr. William Everett and Dr. Alison DeSimone of UMKC and Dr. Martin Nedbal of KU will host the episodes, which will be enriched by musical examples from the period and illustrated with images of artworks from the collection of the Nelson-Atkins Museum as curated by William Keyse Randolph, Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs. Singers include Daniel Belcher, Kelly Morel, Scott Conner, Kaylie Kahlich, Keith Klein, Vanessa Thomas, Kelli Van Meter, and Michael Wu.

This digital series is available in two packages, each approximately one hour in length. Each package has four, approximately 15-minute episodes, each representing a different period.

Tickets will be available for $20 for each package ($40 total) on Oct. 15 through Dec. 31. The first package will be available to view Oct. 15 and the second package will be available shortly thereafter.

ALL NEW PRODUCTION and WORLD PREMIERE

Amahl and the Night Visitors

Full of delight, humor, and tenderness, Amahl and the Night Visitors is a true holiday story for the whole family. Three traveling kings, following the star to Bethlehem, stop for the night at a humble home of a shepherd boy, Amahl, and his mother. As Amahl entertains the guests, he offers his own simple gift to the Christ child and learns the miracle of true generosity.

This all-new Lyric Opera production of Menotti's classic holiday opera utilizes newly-created puppets, designed by Kansas City's legendary puppet master, Paul Mesner, brought to life by a team of puppeteers and live voices in a magical new setting and orchestral version, created especially for Lyric Opera.

Music/Libretto by Gian Carlo Menotti

One 47-minute act sung in English

First performed live on national television on Dec. 24, 1951 as the debut production of the

Hallmark Hall of Fame series

Last performed at Lyric Opera of Kansas City in 1993

Four limited capacity performances

at the Lyric Opera's Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building

(718 E. 18th Street, Crossroads District, Kansas City, MO 64108)

· Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m.

· Friday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.

· Saturday, Dec. 5, 2 p.m.

· Sunday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m.

Cast and Artistic Team

Amahl: TBA

King Kaspar: Michael Wu

King Melchior: Daniel Belcher

King Balthazar: Scott Conner

The Mother: Kelly Morel

A Page: Keith Klein

cast members have appeared in Soundscapes in the City as well as in Opera in Eight Parts.

Conductor: Piotr Wisniewski

Director : Shawna Lucey

Set Designer: Steven Kemp

Puppet Designer: Paul Mesner

Tickets

Tickets will be on sale to the public on Nov. 9, 2020 and will cost $20 per person or $50 for a family pod of four. Additional single tickets for the family pod of four are available for $10 per person. Advance single tickets only. To maintain social distancing protocols, no walk ups allowed. For the latest Lyric Opera COVID-19 healthy and safety plan, please visit https://kcopera.org/covid-19-faq/.

For ticket information, visit www.kcopera.org or contact Lyric Opera Ticketing and Patron Services, (816) 471-7344. FAQs for the 2020-2021 season can be found at https://kcopera.org/covid-19-faq/.

Lyric Opera Angels and Subscriber Advance Ticket Pre-sale

Lyric Opera Angels and current subscribers may purchase single tickets in advance of the sale to the public. Angels may purchase advance tickets Nov. 4 - 8 and subscribers may purchase advance tickets Nov. 5 - 8. Tickets will be available to the public Nov. 9. For ticket information, visit www.kcopera.org or contact Lyric Opera Ticketing and Patron Services, (816) 471-7344.

During this uncertain time, if you have tickets for an event and are not feeling well or are not comfortable attending in person, please contact us at (816) 471-7344 and let us know before the performance begins. The Ticketing and Patrons Service representative will be happy to provide a refund or credit for the future.

Photo Credit: Don Ipock

