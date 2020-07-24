Longborough Festival Opera Announces 2021 Programme

The Longborough Festival Opera has announced its 2021 program. The festival is set to take place from June 4-August 3.

Check out the lineup below!

RICHARD WAGNER - Die Walküre

Longborough's esteemed Wagnerian conductor Anthony Negus joins director Amy Lane. The cast includes Lee Bisset making her role debut as Brünnhilde - following her acclaimed performance as Isolde here in 2017.

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART - Così fan tutte

Conductor Lesley Anne Sammons and director Sam Brown bring to life Mozart's much-loved Così fan tutte. Lesley Anne conducts the Barefoot Band in her own re-orchestration of the opera, in an English translation.

CLAUDIO MONTEVERDI - The Return of Ulysses

The Longborough directing debut of our Artistic Director Polly Graham, conducted by Robert Howarth and performed on period instruments. As a taste of what's to come, watch the short animated film by illustrator Amber Cooper-Davies, directed by Polly.

LEOŠ JANÁČEK - The Cunning Little Vixen

Janáček's beautiful take on the cycle of life, performed by our Emerging Artists: a programme that offers performance opportunities to singers at the beginning of their careers. Conducted by Justin Brown and directed by Olivia Fuchs, our production features the local children of the Longborough Youth Chorus.

