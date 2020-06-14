Shutdown Streaming
Long Beach Opera Will Host Community Conversation on Equity and Diversity in the Arts

Jun. 14, 2020  

Long Beach Opera will host the first of its Community Conversations today, June 14, with a conversation on equity and diversity in the arts.

Joined by "some of the most influential voices in the arts", the conversation will also feature performances by Julia Bullock & Christian Reif, Soloman Howard, & John Holiday.

The conversation will happen today at 4pm on the company's Facebook page.


