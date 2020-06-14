Long Beach Opera Will Host Community Conversation on Equity and Diversity in the Arts
Long Beach Opera will host the first of its Community Conversations today, June 14, with a conversation on equity and diversity in the arts.
Joined by "some of the most influential voices in the arts", the conversation will also feature performances by Julia Bullock & Christian Reif, Soloman Howard, & John Holiday.
The conversation will happen today at 4pm on the company's Facebook page.
#CommunityConversations | We are honored to be joined by some of the most influential voices in the arts for a discussion around the topic of Equity & Diversity in the Arts. Performances by Julia Bullock & Christian Reif, Soloman Howard, & John Holiday. Join us this Sunday at 4PM PST. Facebook: @ Long Beach Opera
A post shared by Long Beach Opera (@longbeachopera) on Jun 10, 2020 at 4:02pm PDT