Long Beach Opera Will Host Community Conversation on Equity and Diversity in the Arts

Long Beach Opera will host the first of its Community Conversations today, June 14, with a conversation on equity and diversity in the arts.

Joined by "some of the most influential voices in the arts", the conversation will also feature performances by Julia Bullock & Christian Reif, Soloman Howard, & John Holiday.

The conversation will happen today at 4pm on the company's Facebook page.

