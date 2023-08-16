Lise Davidsen to Perform in Recital at the Metropolitan Opera in September

The program includes arias by Verdi, Wagner, and Tchaikovsky along with Scandinavian and German songs by Grieg, Sibelius, Strauss, and Schubert.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Lise Davidsen to Perform in Recital at the Metropolitan Opera in September

Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen, recognized for her extraordinary vocal power and captivating stage presence, will give a one-night-only recital on Thursday, September 14, at 8PM. The program includes arias by Verdi, Wagner, and Tchaikovsky along with Scandinavian and German songs by Grieg, Sibelius, Strauss, and Schubert. Prize-winning South African pianist and Royal Academy of Music professor James Baillieu accompanies Davidsen, who joins a select group of artists who have given solo recitals on the Met stage.

 

Davidsen returns to the Met on February 26 as Leonora in a new production of Verdi’s La Forza del Destino, directed by Mariusz Treliński and conducted by the Met’s Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

 

In recent seasons, Davidsen has headlined acclaimed Met performances of Strauss’s Elektra and Ariadne auf Naxos and Wagner’s Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, with The New York Times proclaiming that she “Unleash[ed] floods throughout her range, from gleaming, solar high notes to brooding depths…The radiating, shimmering, ever so slightly metallic overtones that halo her voice make her sound arrestingly powerful and visceral. You feel it as almost physical presence.” While in anticipation of her role debut as the Marschallin in Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier last season, The New Yorker declared, “Scattered whispers that the dramatic Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen is the real deal have grown into a roar of consensus almost as powerful as her molten high notes.”

 

The Met’s 2023–24 season opens September 26 with the company premiere of Jake Heggie’s Dead Man Walking, in a new production by Ivo van Hove that stars mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and bass-baritone Ryan McKinny. Maestro Nézet-Séguin conducts. For more information about the 2023–24 season, visit metopera.org.

 

For further details on Lise Davidsen in Recital, please click here.


 




