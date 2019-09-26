Leo Nucci Cancels Performances of RIGOLETTO in Tenerife, Luis Cansino Set to Replace

Leo Nucci has canceled performances of Rigoletto in Tenerife due to personal reasons.

Luis Cansino, a baritone who has performed at the Teatro Maestranza, Teatro Cervantes, Welsh National Opera, and Teatro Real, will take over the run, scheduled for November 19 through 23, 2019.

Cansino joins a cast that includes Leonor Bonilla as Gilda, Yijie Shi as the Duke of Mantua, Simón Orfila as Sparafucile, Guadalupe Barrientos as Maddalena, and Sophie Burns as Giovanna.

Performances are set to be conducted by Giuseppe Finzi in Mario Pontiggia's production.





