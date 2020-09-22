Lawrin Green and Viktoria I.V. King Team Up To Turn Opera Into Art Activism

"The Blind Man" is a 5 minute masterpiece that is described as the therapeutic reckoning turned cinematic spiritual; symbolic of the modern Black experience of today.

Renowned Award-winning Opera singer Lawrin Green has not only paired up with the incomparable international award-winning Director, Viktoria I.V. King to turn opera into activism but she added a new title to her resume: composer!

Struggling to find a way to channel her love of Opera and music, Lawrin Green reached out to award-winning Director-on-the-rise, Viktoria I.V. King to turn her newly composed song into something powerful; something impactful and thus "The Blind Man" was born.

In the wake of police brutality erupting across the world, this song and film, both, create a testament of a new dawn and thus a new day. A time when we acknowledge the pain, and work progressively in our efforts, speak out and ACT against injustices in pursuit of a better world where the humanity of Black people is acknowledged.

This cinematic spiritual, that has brillant vocals, music and composition by Lawrin Green and is impressively directed by Viktoria I.V. King, does not disappoint and is an accurate manifestation of the world today as well as the world to come. Two powerhouse award-winning Black women standing up for Black Lives Matter is what makes this cinematic spiritual a form of art activism.

The film that premiered on Vimeo, can be seen here.

Lawrin Green is a New York based singer-songwriter with practice in an array of genres to include Soul, Gospel, Opera, Soft Rock and more. Raised in Columbia, SC, Lawrin developed a passion and love for music at an early age-Having developed a vocal range that spans well beyond 3 octaves, she is constantly working to fine-tune every possible aspect of her craft. After graduating from Winthrop University (Rock Hill, SC) with dual Bachelor's degrees in Operatic Voice and Political Science curricula, Lawrin postponed Law School and relocated to New York City in order to give further life to her passion for politics in the arts. Lawrin's most recent works include a featured artist position with Sundance Productions' European Winter Tour, a simultaneous lead role and musical directorship in Evie Rhodes's "Looking Through the Stained Glass Window", and the role of Diana Ross in "Leaving Neverland: The Michael Jackson Story" directed by Tony Award Winning Choreographer George Faison.

Lawrin recently released the first single, "Deception," from her sophomore album entitled "Raw." The single, as well as previous releases under the alias "Elle Green" can be found via all major music outlets.

Viktoria I.V. King is a multi-ethnic, award-winning, British- American Director, Writer and Producer. She's directed & produced content (Film, Commercials & Theatre) both in the UK and the US. She was a finalist for the 2019 ABC Directors Showcase. Her films have been selected in over 50 international film festivals with over 20 awards being singled out as Best Director.

Featured Director in Film Fatales, Alliance of Women Directors, Latinx Directors, Chicana Director's Initiative and many others. Her most recent film, "Freeze Your Brain" that was commissioned and sponsored by Visible Poetry Project, promoted by Motion Poems has now been accepted into one of the largest poetry film festivals in the world, Zebra Poetry Film Festival. Her latest short documentary, "Black Lives MATTER" was a Daily Short Pick on Film Shortage and her work as a screenwriter is featured on The Blacklist.

Viktoria's bold cinematic eye and pulse on emotional authenticity is greatly influenced by her international background. As a largely visual director, she focuses on narratives about connection and identity with social & political relevant undertones. Learn more at: www.viktoriaivking.com

