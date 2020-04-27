LINCOLN CENTER AT HOME to Present Performance by Jessye Norman and Pinchas Zukerman

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Lincoln Center at Home will be re-broadcasting a very special performance on April 28 with trailblazing African-American soprano Jessye Norman and violist Pinchas Zukerman. The episode hasn't been seen since it originally aired in 1997!

Tuesday April 28, 5:30pm ET - Chamber Music Society: A Celebration of Johannes Brahms with Jessye Norman

Jessye Norman, soprano

Pinchas Zukerman, violist

Brahms: Quintet for Strings, Op. 111

Two Songs for Soprano, Viola, and Piano, Op. 91

Quintet for Piano and Strings, Op. 34

Original Live From Lincoln Center air date: May 4, 1997

It will be streaming on their Facebook page and our YouTube page. More info on LincolnCenter.org.

Check out a sneak peak of the concert below!





