LINCOLN CENTER AT HOME to Present Performance by Jessye Norman and Pinchas Zukerman
Lincoln Center at Home will be re-broadcasting a very special performance on April 28 with trailblazing African-American soprano Jessye Norman and violist Pinchas Zukerman. The episode hasn't been seen since it originally aired in 1997!
Tuesday April 28, 5:30pm ET - Chamber Music Society: A Celebration of Johannes Brahms with Jessye Norman
Jessye Norman, soprano
Pinchas Zukerman, violist
Brahms: Quintet for Strings, Op. 111
Two Songs for Soprano, Viola, and Piano, Op. 91
Quintet for Piano and Strings, Op. 34
Original Live From Lincoln Center air date: May 4, 1997
It will be streaming on their Facebook page and our YouTube page. More info on LincolnCenter.org.
Check out a sneak peak of the concert below!