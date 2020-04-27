Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

LINCOLN CENTER AT HOME to Present Performance by Jessye Norman and Pinchas Zukerman

Article Pixel Apr. 27, 2020  
LINCOLN CENTER AT HOME to Present Performance by Jessye Norman and Pinchas Zukerman

Lincoln Center at Home will be re-broadcasting a very special performance on April 28 with trailblazing African-American soprano Jessye Norman and violist Pinchas Zukerman. The episode hasn't been seen since it originally aired in 1997!

Tuesday April 28, 5:30pm ET - Chamber Music Society: A Celebration of Johannes Brahms with Jessye Norman

Jessye Norman, soprano

Pinchas Zukerman, violist

Brahms: Quintet for Strings, Op. 111

Two Songs for Soprano, Viola, and Piano, Op. 91

Quintet for Piano and Strings, Op. 34

Original Live From Lincoln Center air date: May 4, 1997

It will be streaming on their Facebook page and our YouTube page. More info on LincolnCenter.org.

Check out a sneak peak of the concert below!



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper- Live at 12pm!
  • COCA Unveils New Play Festival COCAwrites: Plays On Zoom
  • The Muny Announces Plans to Open 2020 on July 20
  • STAGES St. Louis Making Face Masks And “Ear Savers” For Community