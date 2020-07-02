LAO At Home Events Announced for the Week Of July 5

During its hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO At Home. Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Tuesday, July 7, at 2pm PDT - Opera Family Time

Gather the whole family together as soprano Jamie Chamberlin and tenor Nathan Granner (along with Esther the opera dog) take us on a virtual trip to the opera in this episode of Sing Out Loud.

Bass-baritone (and self-described opera obsessive) Nicholas Brownlee hosts Il TRIVIAtore, a lively quiz game for opera fans of all stripes, from eager newcomers to seasoned aficionados.



One of the world's foremost tenors, Lawrence Brownlee, made his company debut as Tamino in The Magic Flute in 2013. He partners with pianist Myra Huang for a special online recital featuring bel canto arias and songs from Schubert to the present day, including one written for him: Tyshawn Sorey's "Inhale, Exhale."

This weekend recital features soprano Guanqun Yu, an artist who has dazzled LA Opera audiences as the Countess (Rosina) in both The Marriage of Figaro and The Ghosts of Versailles, and as Vitellia in The Clemency of Titus.

To access all of these programs, and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/AtHome.

