LA Opera Announces Online Events For the Week of August 3

During its hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO At Home. Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Tuesday, August 4, at 2pm PDT - Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)

The incomparable Renée Fleming brings her online series Music and the Mind to LA Opera. She'll be speaking live with President and CEO Christopher Koelsch about what an opera company and a hospital have in common. They'll be joined by Stacy Brightman (Vice President of LA Opera Connects), J. Todd Frazier (System Director of Houston Methodist Hospital's Center for Performing Arts Medicine) and Gail Soffer (Founder and Executive Director of the Mindful Warrior Project), and sharing an original composition by Brooke De Rosa set to poetry written by veterans.

Friday, August 7, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Composer/conductor Matthew Aucoin, the company's former Artist in Residence, assembles an all-star list of talent - soprano Erica Petrocelli, countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, tenors Paul Appleby and Barry Banks, baritones Davóne Tines and Rod Gilfry, and cellist Coleman Itzkoff-for a curated recital featuring his own compositions (including arias from Eurydice and Crossing), along with a dash of Gluck and Messiaen.

To access all of these programs and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/AtHome.

