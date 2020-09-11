LA Opera Announces Online Events For This Week

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

While LA Opera awaits its cue to return to live performances onstage, the company has turned to creating an array of online content through the LA Opera At Home initiative, which will soon expand to include a series of exciting new Digital Shorts commissions. Since the launch of LA Opera At Home on March 17, 2020, these popular online offerings have accumulated more than 700,000 views to date.

Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Tuesday, September 15, at 4pm PDT - Opera Happy Hour

Join host Jeremy Frank at the piano as he explores how some of opera's best loved tunes have entered today's popular culture through cinema and animation.

Thursday, September 17, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Soprano Alaysha Fox, a member of the company's young artist program, partners with pianist Brendon Shapiro for an all-American program of art songs by Amy Beach, H.T. Burleigh and Jake Heggie, along with show tunes by Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim.

Friday, September 18, at 10am PDT - Coffee with Conlon

The company's beloved Music Director, James Conlon, hosts an informal morning chat about all things opera, taking on audience questions submitted online.

To access all of these programs and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/AtHome.

