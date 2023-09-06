Kristine Opolais Begins Second Series of Stars' Recitals At Hungarian State Opera

Latvian star soprano Kristine Opolais has compiled the programme for her aria recital on 17 September 2023 at the Hungarian State Opera from the most beautiful pieces of Italian opera, including popular works by Puccini, Verdi, Catalani, Cilea, and Ponchielli. The singer's partner on the piano will be her compatriot Agnese Egliņa.

Popular excerpts from Aida, Adriana Lecouvreur, La Wally, La Gioconda, and Madama Butterfly will feature in the opening concert of the second season of the Hungarian State Opera's Stars' Recital with Piano series in the interpretation of Kristine Opolais. The soprano who has conquered the most famous opera houses of the world including Vienna, Berlin, London, Milan, and New York, mainly in Puccini roles, is well-known for her love of Italian opera.

Characteristic of her dedication was her memorable appearance in New York in 2014, when she sang Mimì in the Met's live broadcast of La bohème at noon, after only a couple of hours of rest following her performance in Madama Butterfly the night before. Opolais, who sometimes ignores conventions and who, in addition to her vocal talents, has also caused a stir in several productions with her attractive appearance, recently sang the title role in the radical staging of Tosca at Theater an der Wien (directed by Martin Kušej, the singer's partner was Gábor Bretz as Scarpia), appeared as Cio-Cio san in The 7 Deaths of Maria Callas by Marina Abramović in Naples, and she performed the title role of Madama Butterfly in Dresden and Wrocław. In addition to Puccini's female characters, the singer also gave memorable performances as Dvořák's Rusalka, whose famous aria, Song to the Moon, is also featured in the programme of the recital.

On the occasion of her debut at the Budapest Opera, the singer's partner at the piano will be Agnese Egliņa. Due to her excellent performance skills and high level of technical knowledge, the Latvian pianist has gained considerable international recognition as a soloist and chamber musician, and she regularly holds master classes throughout Europe, as well as in the United States, South Africa, and China. During the recital, Agnese Egliņa will also perform solo piano arrangements including the overture to La forza del destino, the ballet Dance of the Hours from La Gioconda, the Humming Chorus from Madama Butterfly, and Debussy's ever popular Clair de lune.

Further international stars to appear in the series are Piotr Beczała (26 November), Olga Peretyatko (21 January), Ferruccio Furlanetto (25 February), and Lisette Oropesa (12 May).