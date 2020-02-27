Kent State University Opera Theatre Will Present A Double Feature With Women Leads in March

Kent State University Opera Theatre transforms the Glauser School of Music's Ludwig Recital Hall into an opera house to present a double feature of Menotti's "The Medium" and an abbreviated version of Purcell's "Dido and Aeneas." Performances are March 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and March 15 at 3 p.m. Ludwig is in the Center for the Performing Arts at 1325 Theatre Dr. with free parking in all surrounding lots.

"These two operas were written over 250 years apart, but pair exceptionally well," said Marla Berg, voice professor and opera director. "The stories they tell are connected by both the supernatural and the prominently featured women lead: Baba, the Medium, and Dido, the Queen of Carthage."

"The Medium," tells the story of Madame Flora, a purported medium who frequently hosts seances at her home where she lives with her daughter, Monica, and mute servant boy, Toby. One night, Flora's drunken hallucinations torment her into uncontrollable violence, and the meetings abruptly end. This short, two-act drama received rapid international acclaim after its release in 1945 and was adapted as a film a few years later.

Written in 1688, 257 years before "The Medium," Purcell's "Dido and Aeneas" continues where Virgil's Book IV of "Aeneid" left off. It follows the story of Dido, the widowed queen of Carthage, and Aeneas, prince of Troy, whose love is tested by political turmoil and wicked sorcery. Often considered Purcell's most famous opera, it is well-known for the final aria sung by Dido-"When I am laid in Earth."

Marla Berg directs this production with Kent State colleagues Jay White as music director and Melissa Fucci conducting. Marcus Dana returns as technical director and lighting designer with musical support provided by collaborative pianists Vicky Tong and Ana Nedelcu. Both titles are sung in English.

Tickets for this performance are available through the Performing Arts Box Office in the Center for the Performing Arts at 1325 Theatre Dr. on the Kent Campus. Prices range from $8 to $15, including free tickets for those 18 and under as well as full-time Kent Campus Undergraduates. Patrons can purchase tickets in-person Monday through Friday from 12 to 5 p.m., by calling 330-672-2787 or anytime by visiting www.kent.edu/music/buy-tickets. Student tickets can only be purchased in person or by phone.





