International Opera Awards 2020 Ceremony Postponed

The International Opera Awards announced today the postponement of their 2020 awards ceremony in light of the current Covid-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.

The annual red-carpet event - which celebrates achievement in opera around the globe - was due to take place at a glittering Gala Event at London's Sadler's Wells on 4 May 2020. The ceremony has been rescheduled and will now take place at Sadler's Wells on 21 September 2020.

Founder Harry Hyman said:

"It is with great regret that we have decided to postpone our highly-anticipated awards ceremony. Right now our number one priority is the health and safety of our nominees, guests and audience and like many other organisations we have had to make the decision to reschedule the ceremony until a more suitable time. We look forward to announcing the winners and celebrating with the opera word at our ceremony later this year."

The rescheduled ceremony on 21 September will recognise excellence in opera over the 2019 calendar in a wide range of categories that cover performance, design and direction as well as education and outreach. Winners in all 18 categories, together with special awards for Philanthropy, Leadership and Lifetime Achievement, will be announced alongside performances by stars of the opera world.

Ticketholders will be contacted shortly with an offer to exchange their tickets for the rescheduled date or a full refund.

Voting for the Opera Magazine Readers' Award remains open and opera lovers from around the world can vote for their favourite singers from a list including Ildar Abdrazakov, Cecilia Bartoli, Jamie Barton, Elīna Garanča, Jonas Kaufmann, Karita Mattila, Anna Netrebko, Erwin Schrott, Michael Spyres and Bryn Terfel. Voting will remain open on the International Opera Awards' website until Friday 27th March, 5pm GMT.





