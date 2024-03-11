IS SPRING RIGHT? Concert Comes To Marc Scorca Hall Next Monday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Is Spring Right? featuring local and instrumental music by American composers, will take the stage Monday, March 18 at 8 PM at Marc Scorca Hall in The National Opera Center.

Vocalists Alina Tamborini and Hannah Spierman join forces with pianist Max Lifchitz in an intimate recital marking the end of winter and beginning of spring.

The program showcases the great diversity of exciting styles evident in the works by living American composers. Featured will be vocal and instrumental music by Lonnie Hevia, Max Lifchitz, Jonathan McNair, John McGinn, and Joel Rosenbaum.

Admission to the recital is free (no tickets or registration required). First come, first served. The event will start at 8 PM and end at approximately 9:15 PM. A livestream can be easily accessed at https://www.youtube.com/user/NatOperaCenterLIVE.

PROGRAM

LONNIE HEVIA Many Named Beloved

Max Lifchitz Is Spring Right?

Lonesome Tears

Forget Me Not

JONATHAN McNAIR Rabun Gap

JOHN McGINN Three Preludes

JOEL ROSENBAUM Fugue

The Lonely Child

Two Ways

Notes of Summer

About the Artists

Lonnie Hevia trained at the Peabody Conservatory before joining the faculty of Stetson University in Florida. His Many Named Beloved is a delightful song cycle based on Samuel Menashe's poetry.

Max Lifchitz's Forget Me Not was inspired by four poems by Lillian E. Curtis published in 1872. His piano piece Is Spring Right? combines motifs derived from Stravinsky's Right of Spring with the Ukranian National Anthem.

Jonathan McNair is the Ruth S. Holmberg Professor of American Music at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, His Rabun Gap was inspired by feelings experienced while exploring the beautiful mountains surrounding the Rabun Gap-Wolffork Valley of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

John McGinn holds music degrees from Harvard and Stanford Universities. His Three Preludes are part of a growing collection of piano pieces based on free improvisations captured and transcribed with the help of MIDI software.

Joel Rosenbaum studied at the San Francisco Conservatory and Indiana University before embarking on a career as a film composer. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on the score of The Color Purple and won two Emmy Awards for his many scores for television. His four songs were inspired by texts from Harold Lewis Cook, John Van Alstyne Weaver, James Oppenheim, and Miriam Waddington.

Meet The Performers

Alina Tamborini, coloratura soprano, has been praised by the New York Times for being unusually big-voiced and feisty, and luxurious by Broadway World. A graduate of Stony Brook University, Ms. Tamborini has appeared on operatic stages here and abroad while making her Carnegie Hall debut as a winner of the Talents of the World International Voice Competition.

Soprano Hannah Spierman has garnered consistent praise, both for her vocal beauty as well as for her compelling stage presence. A graduate of the New England Conservatory, Spierman is a frequent performer with the Bronx Opera, and has appeared as a soloist with among others, the Canterbury Choral Society, the New York Choral Society and as Vox Tentationis. Ms. Spierman resides in The Bronx with her husband and frequent artistic collaborator, stage director Benjamin Spierman.

Active as pianist and composer, Max Lifchitz has appeared as soloist with among others, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Sheboygan Symphony, Mexico's National Symphony Orchestra and the Neuchatel Orchestra in Switzerland. The San Francisco Chronicle described him as a composer of brilliant imagination and a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist, while the New York praised commented on his clean, measured and sensitive performances. His numerous recordings are widely available through AppleMusic, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Naxos and most other music streaming services.