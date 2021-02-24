Houston Grand Opera Presents LIVE FROM THE CULLEN With Jack Swanson

Houston Grand Opera presents the March installment of Live from The Cullen on March 12. Tune in to HGO Digital and be transported to the Wortham Theater Center's Cullen Theater for a performance by sensational tenor Jack Swanson. Swanson is best known for his interpretations of Rossini and Donizetti.

A finalist in HGO's 2016 Concert of Arias, Swanson performed in HGO's 60th-anniversary gala in 2015 and had been set to appear in HGO's now-canceled La Cenerentola in January 2021; instead, he will be the star of this digital recital of works that are sure to showcase his incredible range. Swanson will be accompanied by Richard Bado, director of artistic operations and chorus master at HGO.

Jack Swanson is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after young tenors in the opera world. His distinctive high lyric voice is known for singing the acrobatic arias of Rossini and the legato melodies of Donizetti. Originally from Stillwater, Minnesota, he received his Master of Music in Vocal Performance at Rice University.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and an alumnus of the HGO Studio (1984-85), Richard Bado is director of artistic operations and chorus master at HGO. He made his professional conducting debut in 1989 leading Houston Grand Opera's acclaimed production of Show Boat at the newly restored Cairo Opera House in Egypt.

Stream the recital for free on your computer, tablet, or smartphone on Friday, March 12, 2021 by logging into HGO.org or marquee.tv. Or stream the recital on your television by accessing the Marquee TV app using your Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or other device. Available on-demand through April 11.