Houston Grand Opera Has Furloughed 25 Employees Due to the Health Crisis

Houston Chronicle's Preview has reported that The Houston Grand Opera has furloughed 25 of its near 120 employees due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Managing director Perryn Leech said the cancellation of two major spring productions, "Salome" and "The Magic Flute," as well as the Opera Ball, has resulted in an estimated loss of $2.5 to $3 million.

The article shared that the affected employees' last day will be Friday. The remaining staff is taking pay cuts of 15 to 20 percent.

Leech said: "We're focusing on the longer-term impact...With a worldwide crisis, our patrons will be less able to support us. But we have to continue to make the case for why it's important to have high-quality large-scale arts in the city."

Leech shared that Houston Grand Opera's total financial hit may be as high as $15 million.

