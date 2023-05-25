Gustavo Dudamel To Resign As The Paris Opera Music Director

The Paris Opera announces the resignation of Gustavo Dudamel as Music Director at the end of the  22/23 season for personal reasons.  

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review: LA BOHÈME at Kennedy Center Photo 1 Review: LA BOHÈME at Kennedy Center
Review: TREEMONISHA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis Photo 2 Review: TREEMONISHA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis
Chicago Opera Theater Names Lawrence Edelson as New General Director Photo 3 Chicago Opera Theater Names Lawrence Edelson as New General Director
Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Chicago Federation of Musicians #10-208 Reach Contractual L Photo 4 Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Chicago Federation of Musicians #10-208 Reach Contractual Labor Agreement

Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Chicago Federation of Musicians #10-208 Reach Contractual Labor Agreement

The Paris Opera announces the resignation of Gustavo Dudamel as Music Director at the end of the  22/23 season for personal reasons.  

Alexander Neef, general director of the Paris Opera, acknowledges his decision and wishes to take a moment to reflect on the appointement of a new Music Director, a key position essential to guarantee the highest standards of performance.  

In a statement the fames conductor said, "It is with a heavy heart, and after long consideration, that I announce my resignation as Music Director of the Paris Opera, in order to spend more time with my family. 

It has been a privilege to share such wonderful moments with the Orchestra, Chorus, and artistic teams of Opera de Paris over the past two seasons. This is a time which I believe has changed all of us  in many unique and complex ways, and I certainly have a greater appreciation for life, and for how  art and music enriches my every day existence and that of those around us. 

I have no plans other than to be with my loved ones, to whom I am deeply grateful for helping me to  continue to be strong in my resolve to grow and remain challenged, both personally and artistically,  each and every day." 

Neef said of the departure, "I would like to thank Gustavo Dudamel whose passion and immense talent have brought so much to  the repertoire of our house. He was able to forge a special relationship with the musicians of the  Orchestra, the artists of the Chorus, the singers and the artistic teams, a relationship marked by  mutual respect and the desire to create the most beautiful performances together. The recent success of Nixon in China is one of the most striking illustrations. Gustavo Dudamel is an immense musician. I  express my deep gratitude to him for the work accomplished during his tenure, and I fully respect his  decision."

Regarding the 23/24 season, the Paris Opera will communicate more details in due time about the  projects that have been announced with the participation of Gustavo Dudamel.

Gustavo Dudamel was born in 1981 in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. In 1996, at the age of 18, he was  appointed Music Director of the Simón Bolívar Youth Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela. In 2004, he  won the inaugural Bamberger Symphoniker Gustav Mahler Competition and gained international  fame. He was nominated (2007-2012) Music Director of the Gothenburg Symphony. He was then  appointed Music and Artistic Director of the Los Angeles philharmonic Orchestra in 2009.In 2023,  Gustavo Dudamel was appointed Music Director of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra starting in  the 2026/2027 season.  

Inspired by the El Sistema programme, he founded YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) in 2007, which  has already provided 1500 young people with free instruments, intensive musical and conducting  teaching. He also founded in 2012 the Dudamel Foundation aiming to « widen access to music and  the arts for young people ».  

In 2022, he was named Officier de l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres. 

Alexander Neef, General Director of the Paris Opera, appointed Gustavo Dudamel as Music Director  of the Paris Opera on April, 16th 2021, taking office on August, 1st 2021.  

During the 21/22 season, Gustavo Dudamel has conducted the inaugural concert, the ballet gala, Le  Nozze di Figaro at the Palais Garnier, Turandot at the Opéra Bastille, the symphonic concert « Ravel,  Mozart, Berlioz » at the Philharmonie de Paris and the Halle aux Grains in Toulouse. The Paris Opera  Ballet was invited by Gustavo Dudamel to perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with the LA  Philharmonic Orchestra.  

During the 22/23 season, Gustavo Dudamel has conducted Tosca, Tristan and Isolde and Nixon in  China at the Opera Bastille, the symphonic concerts « Symphonie °9 » by Gustav Mahler at the  Philharmonie de Paris, at the Gran Teatre del Liceu (Barcelona) and at the Victoria Hall (Geneva), the  « carte blanche » concert with the artists of the Academy at the Palais Garnier as well as the  symphonic concert « Messiaen, Haydn, Ravel, Strauss » at the Philharmonie de Paris. 

 



RELATED STORIES - Opera

The Metropolitan Operas 2022–23 Live in HD Season to Conclude With Mozarts DIE ZAUBE Photo
The Metropolitan Opera's 2022–23 Live in HD Season to Conclude With Mozart's DIE ZAUBERFLOTE (The Magic Flute)

The Metropolitan Opera will present a live transmission of Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), one of Mozart’s most beloved operas, on Saturday, June 3, at 12:55PM ET.

Nashville Opera Awarded NEA Grant for 2024 Production of Daniel Catáns FLORENCIA EN Photo
Nashville Opera Awarded NEA Grant for 2024 Production of Daniel Catán's FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS

Nashville Opera has been awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the 2024 production of Daniel Catán’s opera, FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS.

Opera North Reveals Details of Kirklees Concert Season 2023-24 Photo
Opera North Reveals Details of Kirklees Concert Season 2023-24

Opera North and Kirklees Council have announced details of Kirklees Concert Season 2023-24, with a scaled-up programme of orchestral, organ, and festive performances in Huddersfield and Dewsbury Town Halls for Kirklees Year of Music 2023, and chamber concerts extending into summer 2024.

Review: TREEMONISHA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis Photo
Review: TREEMONISHA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis

Last Saturday Opera Theatre of St. Louis premiered a new adaptation of Scott Joplin’s legendary opera Treemonisha.  It is a bright and worthy addition to our recent flurry of adoration of some of America’s major black composers;  the Black Rep closed their stunningly fine evening of Eubie Blake’s music three days earlier.


More Hot Stories For You

Opera North Reveals Details of Kirklees Concert Season 2023-24Opera North Reveals Details of Kirklees Concert Season 2023-24
Mozart's DON GIOVANNI Receives A New Production By Ivo Van Hove In His Met DebutMozart's DON GIOVANNI Receives A New Production By Ivo Van Hove In His Met Debut
Six Singers Named Winners of the 2023 Met Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont CompetitionSix Singers Named Winners of the 2023 Met Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition
Ten Singers Advance to Final Round of 2023 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS