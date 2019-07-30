Gulfshore Opera Season 6 Brings Exciting Changes And Audience Favorites

Gulfshore Opera announces its sixth season with a vibrant new production of La Bohème. As announced this past January, Gulfshore Opera brings its grand-scale opera productions to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers on Wednesday, March 18. The new venue provides Gulfshore Opera the opportunity to bring Puccini's timeless masterpiece to life in a thrilling new production that is sure to wow audiences. A preview performance will be staged at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center Friday, March 13.

Metropolitan Opera baritone Nathan Gunn and his wife, collaborative pianist Julie Gunn are the featured artists for the Gulfshore Opera Gala, Sunday, February 16. Joined by GO's Professional Artists in Residence during the first half of the program, they will present popular opera scenes including Mr. Gunn's famous Papageno's Suicide scene from The Magic Flute. In the second half, Nathan and Julie Gunn will perform a program of American music.

Before high season, Gulfshore Opera will present the family-classic Amahl and the Night Visitors. Menotti's one-act opera takes us back to the birth of the Christ Child and the journey that the Three Kings make to meet him. Along their way, they stop at the home of Amahl, young, crippled shepherd boy and his mother. In this 45-minute opera, we learn that through love alone a miracle can happen. In the spirit of Christmas, a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit homeless shelters in the community. Friday, December 27 at the St. Leo Catholic Church Parish Life Center in Bonita Springs, Saturday, December 28 at the Salvation Army in Naples, and Sunday, December 29 at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Punta Gorda.

Not to be missed this season is the Passionate Puccini concert. Audiences who attended the Opera Meets Broadway Gala in season 5 will be delighted to hear soprano Robyn Lamp as a featured artist in this concert. The concert will feature scenes and arias from Puccini operas that explore the themes of love, death, familial and societal pressures. In addition, audiences will get a sneak peek into the upcoming production of La Bohème.

New to season 6 is Opera Goes to Church. Gulfshore Opera presents a program of prayerful pieces from great opera, traditional sacred music, gospel arrangements, and inspiring songs from American music theatre. GO Professional Artists in Residence are joined by the music program at North Naples Church to present this celebratory concert.

Perennial favorites for Gulfshore Opera audiences are the GO Cabaret and Taste of Opera series. GO Cabaret features nostalgic hits performed by GO's Professional Arts in Residence and a jazz trio featuring Tony Viviano on piano. The Taste of Opera series includes elegant dinners and arias and duets from opera and classic musical theatre. The two series tour throughout Southwest Florida in January and February.

Gulfshore Opera is dedicated to bringing high quality artists to Southwest Florida for its productions. Full casting of our season six Professional Artists in Residence will be announced in October.

Tickets are on sale now, by visiting www.gulfshoreopera.org or calling 239-529-3925.

Full event details below. For more information or questions, contact Patrick Joel Martin at 239-529-3925 or patrick@gulfshoreopera.org.





