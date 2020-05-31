Glyndebourne Announces New Programming For 'Open House' - COSI FAN TUTTE, VANESSA, RINALDO

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Glyndebourne has announced new programming for its Open House streaming service.

Open House throws open Glyndebourne's doors to everyone, everywhere. Join in at 5.00pm each Sunday and enjoy world-class opera in your living room for free.

Upcoming streaming productions:

June 7 - Cosi fan Tutte

June 14 - Vanessa

June 21 - Rinaldo

You can watch the streaming productions on the company's YouTube channel or on its website. Don Giovanni and Così fan tutte will also be available to watch on Classic FM's Facebook page.

Learn more at https://www.glyndebourne.com/openhouse/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You