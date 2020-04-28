French Opera Houses Create Medical Masks for Frontline Workers

Classic FM has reported that French opera houses including Paris Opera, Toulouse Opera and more are helping to make medical masks for frontline workers.

Throughout April, Christine Neumeister, the costume director at Paris Opera, has driven to 30 of her colleague's houses to collect the masks they've been stitching while self-isolating.

Other French opera houses including Toulouse Opera in southwest France are taking part in the efforts as well.

The team at Marseille Opera has been applying social distancing rules in their studio every day to craft masks for the local authorities, using the opera's own stock of fabrics.

