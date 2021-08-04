Franklin Stage Company to Present Concert Staging Of New Opera LIBBA: HERE THIS DAY

Franklin Stage Company will present a concert staging of a new opera entitled Libba: Here This Day, the story of blues and folk icon Libba Cotten, August 20-22 outdoors on the lawn at Chapel Hall in Franklin, NY. Alternate rain space will be inside Chapel Hall.

The new opera tells the life story of iconic guitarist Libba Cotten, a humble, gifted, left-handed singer/songwriter who grew up in the segregated south, played the guitar and banjo upside-down & backwards, and won a Grammy at age 91. "We feel so lucky to be hosting the Society for New Music in Syracuse here at FSC," said Co-Artistic Director Patricia Buckley. "This piece focuses on the life of an American icon, and is a brand-new piece. It's so exciting to be part of the development process."

With an operatic score by Mark Olivieri influenced by folk, blues, and gospel, and a libretto by Kyle Bass (Possessing Harriet), the new opera reveals and celebrates the life story of an American original. When Libba's devoted community comes together to honor her legacy, a poignant afterlife journey of song, drama, and dreams leads Libba back to her roots, family, first guitar, and the spiritual connection between her music and childhood home. A cast of seven transcend time and musical styles to retrace the story of how a little left-handed girl from North Carolina became one of the most original and revered folk musicians and songwriters of her time. The piece will be conducted by Heather Bachman, played by pianist Sar Strong, and sung by Gregory Sheppard, Jessica Montgomery, Danan Tsan, Sonja Hines, Noa DeRosa Anderson, Steven Stull, and Dr. Jacque Tara Washington. "It's a stellar team," said Co-Artistic Director Leslie Noble, "and we're especially excited to work again with Possessing Harriet playwright Kyle Bass."

This performance is a collaboration with Syracuse's Society for New Music. Based in Syracuse, NY, SNM commissions, performs, and records music by regional composers, catalyzes artistic connections across Central NY, and expands the audience for new music. Initiatives include a winter season of concerts including the Vision of Sound new music with dance program, Cazenovia Counterpoint Festival, which features the Young Composers Corner, Israel/Pellman Prizes, Outreach programs at Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Golisano & Upstate Cancer Center, Rising Stars POP-UP concert of music by high school and college composers, and the weekly 'Fresh Ink' radio program on WCNY-FM and its affiliates.

Showtimes are Friday and Saturday, August 20 and 21 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, August 22 at 5:00 pm. Admission is free-suggested donation is $20 per person. Seating is limited and reservations are strongly recommended. To reserve and for more information: www.franklinstagecompany.org or 607-829-3700. Programming at the Franklin Stage Company is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

