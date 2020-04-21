Florentine Opera Presents Digital CINDERELLA

Florentine Opera will release a digital version of the Opera in the Schools Tour of Cinderella.

Read a message from Florentine below:

"Realizing we were not going to be able to bring the remainder of our 71 performances to the school children, we digitally recorded the performance moments before the COVID-19 Safer at Home was put into effect. With our thanks to Kickball Media, they were able to turn around from recording Tragedy of Carmen on Friday night to recording Cinderella in a different space a couple of days later!



From January of this year until March, before the COVID-19 quarantine was put into effect, Florentine Opera performed the original production of Cinderella for nearly 8,000 students. Ms. Arnold of Messmer Saint Mary said, "This is such a treat for our children. Seeing a live performance adds so much value and enrichment to their classroom learning. Not many of our children would otherwise have an opportunity to experience an opera. We are grateful to Florentine Opera for sharing with us." At a performance at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, a PreK-1st grade school teacher said, "I liked that it was a learning opportunity for the students. They were able to hear a classic story told in a new way. The students were captivated by the magic of the whole performance and as a teacher, I enjoyed sitting through it too!"



In response to the current, unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, we created a video performance of Cinderella to be shared with teachers and students who are now distance learning and can no longer attend a live performance. We know nothing replaces a live performance, but we are doing our part to continue sharing opera with our youngest audience members."





The performance can be found on the Florentine Opera website at Cinderella for Schools



Florentine Opera 2020-21 SEASON OF THE ENSEMBLE and additional information, can be found at www.florentineopera.org







Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You