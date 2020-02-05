Finalists Announced for International Opera Awards 2020

The International Opera Awards today announced the finalists for its 2020 Awards [Wednesday 5 February 2020]. The annual red-carpet event - which celebrates achievement in opera around the globe over the 2019 calendar year - recognises excellence in a wide range of categories that cover performance, design and direction as well as education and outreach.

Two opera companies top the 2020 shortlist with recognition in three categories each; Deutsche Oper am Rhein (Education & Outreach, New Production, World Premiere) and Teatro Real (Opera Company, Opera Orchestra, World Premiere). A number of leading opera companies have two nominations each: Royal Danish Opera (Chorus, Rediscovered Work), La Fenice (Education & Outreach, Opera Orchestra), Royal Opera House (New Production, Opera Company), La Monnaie (New Production, Opera Company), Bayerische Staatsoper (New Production, Opera Orchestra), Opera Vlaanderen (Chorus, Opera Orchestra) and Deutsche Oper (Chorus, World Premiere).

In the highly prized singer categories, the list of impressive finalists for Female Singer include soprano Lise Davidsen, who was shortlisted in the Young Singer category in 2017, alongside Maria Agresta, Christine Goerke, Kate Lindsey, Lisette Oropesa and Elza van den Heever. The finalists in the Male Singer category are Carlos Álvarez, Javier Camarena, Stephen Gould, René Pape, George Petean and Russell Thomas.

Conductor Finnegan Downie Dear, a former recipient of an Opera Awards Foundation bursary in 2015, is a finalist in the Newcomer category.

This is a particularly strong year for female composers in the World Premiere category with Raquel García-Tomás' Je suis narcissiste (Teatro Real), Elena Kats-Chernin's Whiteley (Opera Australia) and Ellen Reid's Pulitzer prize-winning work, p r i s m (Beth Morrison Projects) all shortlisted for the award.

Opera lovers from around the world are invited to vote in the Opera Magazine Readers' Award to select a winner from finalists including Ildar Abdrazakov, Cecilia Bartoli, Jamie Barton, Elīna Garanča, Jonas Kaufmann, Karita Mattila, Anna Netrebko, Erwin Schrott, Michael Spyres and Bryn Terfel. Voting opens today on the International Opera Awards' website and runs until Friday 27 March 5pm, GMT. Jonas Kaufmann, a firm favourite at the Awards having been the only artist to win two awards in one year, is up for the Reader's Award again, as is Jamie Barton, who won the Young Singer award in 2014.

The full list of finalists is detailed below.

The shortlist was compiled by an impressive international jury drawn from a range of backgrounds including critics, opera directors, conductors and designers, chaired by John Allison, editor of Opera magazine (the Founding Media Partner of the Awards) and classical music critic of The Daily Telegraph. The winners of all categories, except the Readers' Award, will also be decided by the jury.

John Allison, chair of the Jury, said:

"The huge number of nominations we received for the International Opera Awards is indication of the global interest in them. Spanning the world, the exciting list of finalists - chosen by our truly international jury - confirm the cosmopolitan nature of the art form and bear testimony to the incredibly vibrant work done by opera companies of all sizes everywhere."

The winners in all 18 categories are announced at a glittering Gala Event at London's Sadler's Wells on 4 May 2020, together with special awards for Philanthropy, Leadership and Lifetime Achievement. The Leadership Award is sponsored by the Good Governance Institute and World Premiere Award by The Vineyard.

Live performances from stars of the opera world are now a defining feature of the evening and have, in recent years, included memorable moments from such renowned singers as Anna Bonitatibus, Stuart Skelton, Lawrence Brownlee and Ermonela Jaho. This year, Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak will sing during the ceremony. Broadcaster Petroc Trelawny will host the event for the fourth year, while BBC Radio 3 will again broadcast highlights from the evening shortly after the event.

The Awards, founded by philanthropist Harry Hyman in 2012, aim to raise the profile of opera as an art form, to recognise and reward success in opera and to generate funds to provide bursaries for aspiring operatic talent from around the world. Since 2012 over £400,000 has been raised by the Opera Awards Foundation, going to more than 100 bursary recipients.

www.operaawards.org

2020 FINALISTS

CHORUS

Deutsche Oper

Metropolitan Opera

Opera Vlaanderen

Royal Danish Opera

Welsh National Opera

Teatro Verdi, Trieste

CONDUCTOR

Alain Altinoglu

Riccardo Frizza

Edward Gardner

Oksana Lyniv

Joana Mallwitz

Kirill Petrenko

DESIGNER

Lizzie Clachan

Aleksandar Denić

Alban Ho Van

Christian Schmidt

Małgorzata Szczęśniak

Raimund Orfeo Voigt

DIRECTOR

Valentina Carrasco

Robert Carsen

Paul Curran

Lotte De Beer

Lydia Steier

Graham Vick

EDUCATION & OUTREACH

Birmingham Opera Company

Blackheath Halls Community Opera

Deutsche Oper am Rhein

La Fenice

Opera North

Theater an der Wien

FEMALE SINGER

Maria Agresta

Lise Davidsen

Christine Goerke

Kate Lindsey

Lisette Oropesa

Elza van den Heever

FESTIVAL

Donizetti Opera Festival, Bergamo

Festival Castell de Peralada

George Enescu Festival, Bucharest

Macerata Opera Festival

O19 (Opera Philadelphia)

Salzburg Festival

MALE SINGER

Carlos Álvarez

Javier Camarena

Stephen Gould

René Pape

George Petean

Russell Thomas

NEWCOMER

Andrea Bernard (director)

Alpesh Chauhan (conductor)

Finnegan Downie Dear (conductor)

Marie Jacquot (conductor)

Louisa Muller (director)

Dariusz Przybylski (composer)

NEW PRODUCTION

Handel: Agrippina, d. Barrie Kosky (Bayerische Staatsoper / Royal Opera House)

Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan, d. Dmitri Tcherniakov (La Monnaie)

Tchaikovsky: Pique Dame, d. Lydia Steier (Deutsche Oper am Rhein)

Tchaikovsky: The Enchantress, d. Andriy Zholdak (Opéra de Lyon)

Wagner: Tannhäuser, d. Tobias Kratzer (Bayreuth Festival)

Wolf-Ferrari/Tchaikovsky: ll segreto di Susanna / Iolanta, d. John Wilkie / Olivia Fuchs (Opera Holland Park)

OPERA COMPANY

Finnish National Opera

La Monnaie

Oper Frankfurt

Opéra Comique

Royal Opera House

Teatro Real

OPERA ORCHESTRA

Bayerische Staatsoper

La Fenice

Le Concert d'Astrée

Oper Leipzig

Opera Vlaanderen

Teatro Real

RECORDING (COMPLETE OPERA)

Beethoven: Leonore (Harmonia Mundi)

Gounod: Faust (Palazzetto Bru Zane)

Moniuszko: Halka (Fryderyk Chopin Institute)

Picker: Fantastic Mr Fox (Boston Modern Orchestra Project)

Thomas: Hamlet (Naxos)

Weill: Street Scene (Bel Air Classiques)

RECORDING (SOLO RECITAL)

Benjamin Bernheim: Benjamin Bernheim (Deutsche Grammophon)

Daniel Behle: Zero to Hero: Mozart (Sony)

Emöke Baráth: Voglio cantar (Erato)

Jakub Józef Orliński: Facce d'amore (Erato)

Julie Fuchs: Mademoiselle (Deutsche Grammophon)

Reinoud Van Mechelen: Dumesny: Haut-contre de Lully (Alpha)

REDISCOVERED WORK

Gomes: Lo schiavo (Teatro Lirico di Cagliari)

Heise: Drot og marsk (Royal Danish Opera)

Lully: Isis (Les Talens Lyriques)

Magnard: Guercoeur (Theater Osnabrück)

Moniuszko: Paria (Poznań Opera House)

Paer: Agnese (Teatro Regio di Torino)

Sacrati: La finta pazza (Opéra de Dijon)

Storace: Gli sposi malcontenti (Bampton Classical Opera)

WORLD PREMIERE

Raquel García-Tomás: Je suis narcissiste (Teatro Real)

Detlev Glanert: Oceane (Deutsche Oper)

Elena Kats-Chernin: Whiteley (Opera Australia)

Stuart MacRae: Anthropocene (Scottish Opera)

Akira Nishimura: Asters (New National Theatre Tokyo)

Ellen Reid: p r i s m (Beth Morrison Projects)

Anno Schreier: Schade, dass sie eine Hure war (Deutsche Oper am Rhein)

Philip Venables: Denis & Katya (Opera Philadelphia)

YOUNG SINGER

Xabier Anduaga

Lena Belkina

Vasilisa Berzhanskaya

Lidia Fridman

Teresa Iervolino

Konu Kim

Roberta Mantegna

Zuzana Marková

Chrystal E Williams

Adela Zaharia



OPERA MAGAZINE READERS' AWARD

Ildar Abdrazakov

Cecilia Bartoli

Jamie Barton

Elīna Garanča

Jonas Kaufmann

Karita Mattila

Anna Netrebko

Erwin Schrott

Michael Spyres

Bryn Terfel

2020 JURY

David Agler

Michael Ajzenstadt

Shirley Apthorp

Nadine Benjamin

Xavier Cester

James Clutton

Cosma Mihai

Serge Dorny

Umberto Fanni

Irina Gerasimova

Jane Glover

Polly Graham

George Hall

Brenda Hurley

Deborah Jones

François Jongen

Robert Körner

Aleksander Laskowski

Joanna Lee

George Loomis

Max Loppert

Fiona Maddocks

Njabulo Madlala

Joan Matabosch

Erna Metdepenninghen

Christoph Meyer

Barbara Minghetti

Evans Mirageas

Annilese Miskimmon

Bongani Ndodana

Alexander Neef

Eleonora Pacetti

Nicholas Payne

Anna Picard

Christina Scheppelmann

Valery Serkin

Matthew Shilvock

Ken Smith

Victoria Stapells

Birgitta Svenden

James Taylor

Lyndon Terracini

Thomas Yaksic

Junko Yoshida

Francesca Zambello





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You