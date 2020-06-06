Festival Little Opera de Zamora Announces 2020 Edition

The Festival Little Opera de Zamora has announced its 2020 edition, OperaWire reports.

July 24

The Barcelona season opens with a Gala lírica featuring the Orquesta Sinfónica de Castilla y León at the La plaza de la Catedral de Zamora. Maestro Miquel Ortega conducts.

July 26

Wolf Ferrari's "Il segreto de Susanna" and Offenbach's "Le Voiloneux" will be performed in a new production. Miguel Huertas conducts Rita Cosentino's production with Sonia de Munck, Javier Povedano, and Aarón Martín. The operas will be performed at the Teatro Principal.

July 27

"La Magia de Verdi" will feature Ángel Walter in music from "Don Carlo," 'Il Trovatore," "La Forza del Destino, and "La Traviata."

The festival will conclude with "El Paraguas," featuring musical direction by Joan M. Colás and stage direction by Christian Santos.


