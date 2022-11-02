FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents MADAMA BUTTERFLY By Teatro Lirico D'Europa
This is a full scale traditional Italian production of Puccini's Madama Butterfly. It will be performed in the original Italian with English supertitles.
The opera Madama Butterfly, performed by Teatro Lirico D'Eurpopa, will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale now at fscjartistseries.org.
This is a full scale traditional Italian production of Puccini's Madama Butterfly. It will be performed in the original Italian with English supertitles. There will be a full orchestra, chorus and international soloists under the baton of Metropolitan Opera conductor Gregory Buchalter. The opera will feature beautiful sets, costumes and lighting designs by Giorgio Lalov.
In Puccini's opera, MADAMA BUTTERFLY, the American naval captain B. F. Pinkerton, is exploring the world in the name of pleasure. "Life is not worth living if I can't win the best and fairest of each country," he declares. He sets his sights on the best and fairest of this land: the stunning Japanese beauty Cio-Cio-San.
Pinkerton is fascinated by her exotic beauty and marries her on sight, while Cio-Cio-San, enthralled by his American ways and promise of a modern life in America, falls wholeheartedly in love with the stranger. But Pinkerton already has a foot out the door, looking forward to the day he will marry "a real wife, a wife from America."
Several years pass, and Cio-Cio-San waits faithfully for her husband's return from distant shores. Long abandoned by her family, she is alone with her servant Suzuki and a living memento of her American love. She refuses all offers of marriage, singing of her great hope for the day Pinkerton will return. The faithful Suzuki tries in vain to convince her to abandon hope. But when his ship comes in, Pinkerton is not alone. As dawn breaks, what will become of Butterfly's great hope?
Tickets prices start at $33.75 and are on sale at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000.
More Hot Stories For You
November 2, 2022
Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville has announced Nashville's celebrated contemporary dance collective New Dialect will return to the OZ Arts stage together with the American Modern Opera Company (AMOC), in a dynamic co-production Broken Theater, November 17-19.
Canadian Premiere of ANGEL'S BONE to be Presented at The Annex Theatre as Part of IndieFest
November 2, 2022
The country's most innovative music and opera organizations are coming together to present the Canadian premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera Angel's Bone from November 25-27, 2022 at The Annex Theatre as part of IndieFest.
American Modern Opera Company With The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents John Adams' EL NIÑO: NATIVITY RECONSIDERED
November 1, 2022
American Modern Opera Company (AMOC) and The Cathedral of St. John the Divine present contemporary composer John Adams' El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered with libretto by Peter Sellars and concept by Julia Bullock on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 7:30pm at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue, (at 112th Street) in Manhattan.
Opera Naples Receives Grant to Expand Resident Artists In-School Programming
October 31, 2022
Opera Naples, one of Naples’ leading performing arts organizations, has announced it has received a $12,000 grant from the Collier Community Foundation. These funds will support expansion of the Resident Artists in-school programming.
The Academy Of Vocal Arts to Present Verdi's LA TRAVIATA in November
October 31, 2022
The Academy of Vocal Arts will open its 88th opera season with Verdi's La traviata. Performances will be held in Center City, the Main Line and the Lehigh Valley November 11-29, 2022.