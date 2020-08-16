Exploring How Opera is Shifting to Stay Alive During the Health Crisis

Researchers from CU Boulder and University of Maryland have done a study on the dangers of live performance and rehearsal.

CPR Classical is exploring how opera is shifting to be able to stay alive amidst the health crisis.

Many opera companies have shifted their programming to next year, and even some to 2022, such as Opera Steamboat, Loveland Opera Theatre, and Opera Fort Collins.

Others have shifted to online events, or socially-distanced performances, such as Central City Opera, using their balcony as a performance space with audience members in a field across the street.

Opera Colorado has shifted to digital program with its new series, Afternoon of American Song featuring their 2019-2020 Artists in Residence.

Larger opera companies, such as The Met, have been streaming performances online since the start of the health crisis. In addition, the Dallas Opera has launched TDO Online, a digital streaming network.

Researchers from CU Boulder and University of Maryland have done a study on the dangers of live performance and rehearsal, recommending optimal air flow, outdoor spaces, physical distancing, well-fitting masks, and a break of 5 minutes after 30 minutes of playing or singing.

Read more on CPR Classical.

