Estonian National Opera Will Stream COPPELIA

On Saturday, May 16 at 7 PM Estonian National Opera will stream online Léo Delibes's ballet "Coppélia." The ballet is based on the story "The Sand-Man" by Ernst Theodor Amadeus Hoffmann, and tells a tale about toy maker Coppélius who has created a doll named Coppélia. More than anything, he wishes to bring her to life.

The world premiere of "Coppélia" took place in Opéra Paris in 1870, and this beautiful ballet has remained in the repertoires all over the world for 150 years. The Estonian National Opera premiere of "Coppélia" premiered in 2010. The choreographer-stage director Ronald Hynd is from England, and he has also staged it with English National Ballet where it enticed the audiences for several seasons.

According to the director, the charm of "Coppélia" lies within its sincerity and simplicity. "There's no prince and no princess in it. It's peasants, it's a boy and a girl in a village, and there are no overly romantic tones to it. It's just a simple romance - no swan, no sleeping beauty. It's life. And I think that's why it's really always been successful, because people can identify with the very simple, charming story," says Ronald Hynd.

Saturday's performance was recorded in collaboration with Estonian National Broadcasting in April 2012. The conductor is Mihhail Gerts and designer Roberta Giudi di Bagno. The performers include Luana Georg, Sergei Upkin, Vitali Nikolajev, Marika Muiste and many others.

The online performance begins on May 16 at 7 PM and will remain online for one week. Watching the performance is free of charge. The viewer does not need to have a Facebook account. The performance can be viewed here.

Read more about the production and view the programme here. For anyone wishing to see the performance in the theatre we can reveal that the revival of the ballet will take place on March 5, 2021.

Estonian National Opera is sincerely thankful to our long-term collaborators Estonian National Broadcasting and Estonian Records Production without whom the performance streaming would not be possible.





