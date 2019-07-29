Elexa Bancroft Named Education Director at Capitol City Opera

The Board of Directors of Capitol City Opera Company (CCOC), the only opera company in the Southeast that helps local singers and artists establish their careers, has selected Elexa Bancroft to be the director of the Company's education and outreach programs.

As Education Director, Ms. Bancroft will produce 45-minute programs that introduce pre-K to 5th graders to the music and technical concepts of opera. She is also responsible for coordinating the tours of these programs to public settings that reach young audiences.

Besides making more operatic repertoire available for touring productions, she also plans to provide more opportunities for young singers to perform with the Company in recitals, at the popular Dinner and a Diva series, and at pop-up performances at museums, the beltline, and other unique Atlanta locations. She will be commissioning and workshopping new operas for young people to expose them to contemporary repertoire.

Elexa Bancroft holds a B.A. in Voice Performance from Florida State University and was a Master's Candidate in Voice Performance at the Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University. Elexa has performed regularly with Capitol City Opera, and was the principal role of Teenchy Duck in The Atlanta Opera's first commissioned opera, Rabbit Tales, based on the Br'er Rabbit stories by Joel Chandler Harris.

Ms. Bancroft is the co-founder of Atlanta Music Education. The studio of students performs at events all over the Atlanta-metro area. Elexa is a mentor and speaker at the Dekalb School of the Arts. She hosts the popular Kids Open Mics featured in Decatur Focus, The Decatur Dispatch and Tucker Times. Elexa also has a love for painting, and re-uses old sheet music to create own popular art pieces. She is an active mixed-media artist at Georgia art festivals, and most recently, BroadwayCon in New York City. You can find her work on Etsy.com. Elexa is an April 2019 Amber Grant recipient for female entrepreneurs, and is now a candidate for the annual $25,000 award.

Elexa has already started working for CCOC and is planning the 2019-2020 season. She is currently planning a princess and pirates-themed fundraiser on October 26, 2019. Details to be announced at a later date. To book this season's touring productions, A Seussome Twosome and Hansel and Gretel, please email elexa.bancroft@ccityopera.org. More information is available at ccityopera.org.





