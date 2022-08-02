Edmonton Opera Announces Inaugural Rumbold Vocal Prize To Canadian Emerging Professional Opera Singers 

Edmonton Opera has announced the inaugural Rumbold Vocal Prize to outstanding emerging professional opera singers, thanks to a generous gift from Grace and Arnold Rumbold.

Four finalists will have the opportunity to participate in a week-long professional development experience, including a vocal master class conducted by Adrianne Pieczonka and a recital at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

The core principles of the annual Rumbold Vocal Prize are to provide financial assistance, experience and exposure to emerging Canadian artists in order to assist them in further career development.

Four finalists will receive:

• Return air transportation to and from Edmonton, AB

• Food per diem and private hotel accommodation for six days

• Coaching and career advancement seminars with Adrianne Pieczonka and other distinguished faculty, as well as opportunities to engage with artists from the concurrent Edmonton Opera production of Tosca

• A guarantee of one of four cash prizes determined by a jury of experts

o 1st at $12,000, 2nd at $8,000 and two Associate prizes at $5,000 each

• A joint recital that will be video recorded for the use of the participant

Singers selected for the final week are required to participate in the Vocal Master Class with Adrianne Pieczonka as well as the final group recital.

The names of the jury members and faculty working with singers during the Rumbold Vocal Prize will be announced at a later date.

For full requirements and the application form, please visit the Edmonton Opera website at http://edmontonopera.com/rumboldvocalprize

Application deadline for the Rumbold Vocal Prize is September 1, 2022.