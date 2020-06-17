Shutdown Streaming
Dutch National Opera Amsterdam, Komische Oper Berlin and More to be Featured in OperaVision Summer Gala

Jun. 17, 2020  

OperaVision has joined forces with eight European opera houses to bring you the OperaVision Summer Gala.

Dutch National Opera Amsterdam, Komische Oper Berlin, Glyndebourne, Teatro Real Madrid, Opéra-Comique Paris, Teatro dell'Opera Rome, Royal Swedish Opera Stockholm and Polish National Opera Warsaw will be featured.

Watch the trailer below!

For more information click HERE.


